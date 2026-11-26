Doug Casey Looks Back On 2026: Iran Worse Than Pearl Harbor, Trump Like Caligula, Europe In "Full-Scale Collapse"

Authored by Doug Casey via International Man,

International Man: 2026 has been another turbulent year, marked by political upheaval, economic uncertainty, and rising geopolitical tensions.

As the year draws to a close, what stands out to you as the most significant developments? Which events do you believe will have the greatest long-term consequences?

Doug Casey: 2026 still has a month to go. And as unstable as things are, we could still have lots of free entertainment to come. That said, we've had four big events so far this year. Let's try to parse what they mean. I'll list them in order of magnitude.

The most important was undoubtedly the February 28th American-Israeli attack on Iran. They say Iran is the epicenter of an Axis of Evil. Maybe... our enemies are always evil. But the unprovoked attack was unnecessary and morally shameful. It was worse than the invasion and 20-year war with Afghanistan because the U.S. foolishly believed they were complicit in 9/11. It was worse than the attack on Iraq, which was based on the false allegation that Saddam had WMDs. Especially since it was conducted in the midst of negotiations, it was more dishonorable than the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

Is the Iranian government run by theocratic fanatics? Probably. But so what? Almost all the world's governments are run by sociopaths. Donald Trump is among them. Americans should consider what a big deal he once made of ending America's "forever wars."

The bottom line is that this war shows no signs of ending, and is expanding to other countries in and around the Middle East, as I explained last week (link).

The second big event was Trump's kidnapping of Venezuela's Maduro on January 3rd. Of course Maduro was a criminal - what else is new? But that doesn't excuse the fact that for the last hundred years the U.S. has regularly attacked practically all the countries in and around the Caribbean to change their regimes. Perhaps because it was a successful operation, not many seem to object. Especially since the new puppet government has given control of Venezuela's oil industry to U.S. companies. Fair enough, I suppose, in that the Venezuelan government stole them through nationalization years ago. But this time around, the US government itself has taken an equity stake in their oil fields.

The bottom line is that Marine General Smedley Butler was right when he said, about 100 years ago, that he was nothing more than hired muscle doing the bidding of plutocrats. This time around it's even worse, in that the US Government isn't just acting as an agent, but a principal in the acquisition of stolen property. We'll be reaping the nasty backlash of this for decades to come.

Number three is the degree to which the Democrats routed the Republicans in November's elections. This is significant because the Democrats, already a far-left party, are being swayed further left by the popularity of the so-called Social Democrats. It's a major turning point, underscored by the election of radical Muslims Zohran Mamdani as Mayor of New York, and Abdul el Sayed as Michigan's junior Senator.

After decades of indoctrination in the universities, high schools, and even grade schools, the average American has become ashamed of what America once represented. In fact, I don't even call it America anymore, since America was a unique idea - and it's been washed away.

Part of the Democratic sweep was due to Trump's erratic policies - the wars, the tariffs, the self-dealing, the self-aggrandizement. But more of it has to do with the decline in the living standard of the average American brought on by decades of state corporatist policies falsely labeled as capitalism. We truly do live in a K-shaped economy where the rich have gotten much, much richer and the middle class is slowly sliding into debt and penury.

The bottom line is that the leftists are now firmly in office, and they'll cement themselves there for the long run. This is just the beginning of something that's going to become much worse.

Number four might be the riots in France and other European countries. Riots in France are nothing new. They've erupted every few decades since 1789, abetted by the collectivist ideals of the French Revolution. But never before have all the Western European governments been manifestly bankrupt and deeply in debt. Never before have income taxes been anywhere from 40 to 70 percent, everywhere.

On top of VATs up to 27%. And all this is combined with massive and stifling regulations further suppressing a population inured to welfare and socialist ideas. Not only that, but the mass migration of Third Worlders of different races, religions, languages, traditions, and ideas is accelerating in Western Europe.

The bottom line is that Europe, the heart of Western civilization, is in full-scale collapse.

I might also mention the continuing war between the Ukraine and Russia, although it's not new to 2026. It's been going on nearly five years. It deserves a dishonorable mention in this context, however, because of the way it's spreading. The Ukraine is launching attacks in the Baltic at Kaliningrad and in the Mediterranean at Benghazi. Tiny Estonia has allowed itself to be used as a staging area for attacks on Russia.

The bottom line is that what started out as a coup d'etat in 2014, then evolved into a border dispute between the Ukraine and Russia, now has an excellent chance of turning into World War III.

International Man: What is your assessment of Trump's performance in 2026? Has his presidency accelerated or reversed the trends you've warned about for years?

Doug Casey: In 2012, I did an interview on Trump for my book, Totally Incorrect (link) I emphasized that the Donald has no philosophical or moral center. Since then, he's surrounded himself with sycophants and opportunists who bend to his whims. Anyone who doesn't fall into line is sidelined or dismissed.

His main concern seems to be writing himself into the history books. It's unseemly the way he attempted to add his name to the Kennedy Center, create a gigantic Arc de Triomphe celebrating his presidency, and build a ballroom overshadowing the White House itself. His promotion of products like the Trump coin and Melania coin, allowing him and his cronies to earn perhaps $1.4 billion at the expense of naive followers, is egregious. Although, like all sociopaths, he's incapable of feeling shame or ever admitting that he can be wrong.

His rhetoric was wonderful at times. Including saying he wants to eliminate the income tax and the IRS. That was obviously impossible, considering the nature of the US Government. But I had high hopes with the creation of DOGE - which has subsequently sunk without a trace. On the bright side, he did essentially disband USAID, which was enabling the funneling of tens of billions of dollars to corrupt NGOs.

Among many things on the downside, he's had the US government buy shares in over 40 public corporations, which is a disastrous first in American history, further melding big business and government in the manner of Benito Mussolini.

Trump is economically and financially illiterate, running deficits of $2 trillion and wanting to finance it all with fiat money from the Federal Reserve. I still can't get over his proposal to bribe everybody with $5000 if the Republicans had been elected in November. He really does see himself as a Caesar bestriding the world like a colossus. It's appropriate, though, because the U.S. is trodding in the footsteps of the Roman Empire. I suspect its fate will be similar.

To expand on the comparison between Rome and the US: Could a modern version of Marcus Aurelius turn things around? I doubt it. Trends of civilizations have lives of their own. And if Marcus Aurelius, a veritable Platonic philosopher-king, couldn't turn things around in those days, it's way too much to expect someone like Trump, who resembles Caligula, to do the job.

International Man: Financial markets experienced significant shifts in 2026, with major developments in gold, silver, mining stocks, commodities, Bitcoin, and the broader stock market.

How do you assess the year's market action? What were the biggest surprises, and what important signals do you think most investors are overlooking?

Doug Casey: Gold, silver, and the petroleum complex had a tremendous run-up to January. But since March, the metals have drifted down steeply. As you know, gold has come down from a manic high of $5,400 to $3,525 at the moment. FWIW, I suspect we're now at about the bottom.

I've said that gold was no longer a bargain over the past year. It seems fairly priced at the current level. But it's not a good speculation. It should be viewed as an asset for long-term wealth building.

We have, however, been heavily involved in gold mining stocks. They've done extremely well, but have come off more or less in lockstep with gold. That said, they remain tremendous bargains. And mining and oil stocks remain the cheapest and highest potential places to be. Maybe the only places to be in the stock market.

The broader stock market has been hugely overpriced for a long time. The bubble has grown over the last several years, and tech stocks are in a hyperbubble. Everybody and his dog is involved in the stock market, which is a very bad sign. When it collapses, it could be the catalyst that brings down the entire debt-ridden economy. Although maybe the bond market will have that honor as interest rates keep rising.

The world has been living in a fool's paradise, borrowing from the future at low interest rates. The public is oblivious to the looming Greater Depression, believing that governments and central banks have everything under control when, in fact, those entities are causing the problem.

International Man: Looking beyond the headlines, what did 2026 reveal about the broader direction of the US and Western civilization?

Do you believe we're moving closer to the kind of political, economic, and social crisis you've long anticipated, or have events given you reason to reconsider that outlook?

Doug Casey: I did an interview here a couple of weeks ago describing how and why Western civilization is in decline. (link) It's a long-term trend that started decades ago and is still accelerating. Economic, financial, social, demographic, political, and moral trends are all picking up speed on the downside. The only bright spot is technology, which is continuing its 10,000-year-old trend of getting better, in fact, getting better at an exponential rate.

But in today's world, technology is extremely capital intensive. And if capital can't be accumulated effectively because of inflation and taxation, or deployed effectively because of regulation, it could wind down. The technological boom is like a flywheel which will run out of momentum after a while if new inputs of capital dry up.

When someone was excited about a current event, my friend Herman Kahn liked to remark that there are only two important things that have happened in world history. One is the agricultural revolution about 5,000 years ago and the other the industrial revolution about 250 years ago. He was right.

AI is just the latest manifestation of the Industrial Revolution. Is AI more important than the invention of the steam engine, electrification, the internal combustion engine, the airplane, the radio, television, the computer, or the internet? Perhaps. All I'm sure of is that AI and data centers constitute the biggest financial bubble in world history. And regardless of their merits, they'll turn into a financial and economic catastrophe in the short run.

It may turn out that AI is the most important development of all because it will facilitate Nanotechnology. I wrote a long chapter on this subject in Crisis Investing for the 90s (link, Chapter 35). Nanotech will change the nature of life totally and unrecognizably. Its prospects dwarf those of AI. In the future, history will be divided into a pre-nanotech and a post- nanotech era.

When that happens, at least with a little bit of luck, the future could be not only better than we imagine, but better than we can imagine. There are just going to be some bumps in the road along the way.