Vance Seeks Iran Peace Offramp In Secret Qatar Talks As Four More Tankers Hit Mines In Hormuz

From Monday evening into Tuesday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy has tallied that four tankers have struck naval mines while using an "unauthorized" route in the Strait of Hormuz.

Initially three were struck and reported fires on Monday evening, with the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency having reported they were struck by "unidentified projectiles" while sailing east through the Strait of Hormuz.

But the UKMTO later said all three were able to continue on their routes under their own power, and that all crew members were accounted for. A fourth was announced by Tuesday.

The Guards are boasting that these vessels were under extensive US military air cover and escort, which which failed to prevent their being bit by Iran's mines. "US military cover and escort will not replace compliance with maritime regulations and instructions from the IRGC Navy Traffic Control Center," the statement proclaimed.

Meanwhile, the US Navy is keeping the naval blockade of Iran's ports in place, even while Tehran says it will be 'impossible' to completely block its trade - and the Pentagon is even trying to monitor overland routes especially related to military or dual use goods.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday characterized Iran's economy as "underwater," saying its shadow banking system was "the last financial lifeline of a bankrupt regime."

But all of this pressure has still not induced Tehran to drop its seven conditions, which it says must still be adhered to in order to end the war.

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Tuesday reiterated that the seven conditions must be met: "Our words are the same as we have said before: there will be no action or negotiation before Iran implements its seven conditions, and we are ready to respond decisively to the enemy's movements and change the geography of the battle in the event of the enemy's mistake," he said according to state media. 🚨 Follow up from Hormuz: an LPG tanker, possibly the TARA GAS, is now burning in the Strait of Hormuz. It comes after Iran's navy said two rogue oil tankers caught fire this morning in the eastern part of the strait.



via MenchOsint pic.twitter.com/naHQRuY3CM — Post Open Source (@CocoPostel) November 24, 2026

"In the face of the recent nonsense and threats of the US President, I must clarify that our position is clear and unchangeable," Ghalibaf said, warning further that Iranian forces would "shift the geographical scope of the conflict should the enemy make a mistake."

The White House still appears to be pushing to break this stalemate in talks. The Trump administration has once again appointed Vice President JD Vance to try and make headway.

According to Axios reporting on Monday, "Qatari prime minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani and Qatari envoy Ali al-Thawadi met today with Vice President Vance to discuss the negotiations with Iran, according to a source with knowledge."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio was also involved, but interestingly met separately. According to a slightly fuller account from The Associated Press:

Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio met separately Monday with the prime minister of Qatar, the Gulf country that has played a key role in efforts to revive stalled negotiations on ending the U.S. conflict with Iran. Vance held talks with Qatar’s prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, at the White House, according to a person familiar with the meeting. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the discussions, would not give details of the meeting. The vice president’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The development comes after President Donald Trump told Vance that the administration did not need a deal with Iran and instructed him to focus on fraud and crime in Democratic-led cities following the Republican Party’s wipeout in this month’s midterm elections. The vice president, who had been the chief negotiator on a brief ceasefire agreement, has blamed voter unhappiness with the Iran war for the Republican losses.

Vance acknowledge the meeting, but did not hint as to its contents, in the below...

🇺🇸🇮🇷 Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met separately Monday with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as talks to end the Iran war remain stalled, AP reported.



➤ The Vance meeting, also attended by Qatari envoy Ali… https://t.co/2ryj1ISDdS — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) November 24, 2026

Vance may become the new 'face' of White House efforts to achieve peace, also in order to salvage his favorability among the public for a likely presidential run for 2028.

The war has proven deeply unpopular among the American public, and so he's likely trying to distance himself from hawkish policies and prior Iran war decision-making.

Matt Walsh highlights the immense obstacles in the GOP's way regarding 2028:

Doesn’t matter how you personally feel about the Iran War. The fact is that it’s wildly politically unpopular and was one of the main reasons why Republicans just got wiped out. No credible person debates either of those points. The logical conclusion is that no Republican who… — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 18, 2026

But clearly as Ghalibaf's fresh remarks demonstrate, Iran is not ready to give the US an easy offramp. Their attacks on shipping in the Hormuz area has only intensified since the US midterm elections, which saw Democrats sweep Congress.