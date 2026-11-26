Europe's Christian Hate Crimes Hit 2,465 As Street Prayers Claim Public Space

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity,

A fresh annual report from the Observatory on Intolerance and Discrimination Against Christians in Europe (OIDAC) documents 2,465 anti-Christian hate crimes and incidents across the continent in 2025, an 11.5% rise from the year before.

At least 395 of those were attacks or threats directed at individuals, a 44% jump from 274 the previous year. France recorded the highest government totals at 843, followed by England and Wales at 624, Germany at 337 and Austria at 134.

In France, offenses against individuals rose 70%, physical violence against Christians doubled, and attacks on clergy and church officials quadrupled.

Anti-Christian hostility is rising across Europe, with 2,465 hate crimes and incidents documented in 2025, an increase of 11.5% compared with 2024, according to a new annual report by the Observatory on Intolerance and Discrimination Against Christians in Europe (OIDAC).



The... pic.twitter.com/RjPy8d4Jox — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 24, 2026

The pattern is not random. Of the incidents catalogued, 34.4% involved vandalism of churches and cemeteries, 16.8% desecration of religious sites, 14.6% arson, 12.5% vandalism of public Christian symbols, 8.6% threats and disruptions, 6.5% physical violence, and 1.1% murder, attempted murder or terrorism.

OIDAC's own researchers documented 528 individual cases, among them 184 acts of church or cemetery vandalism, 90 desecrations and 78 arson-related attacks.

As we have documented, the arson attacks on churches are an almost daily occurence.

One of the clearest cases was the September 2025 murder of Ashur Sarnaya in Lyon. The 45-year-old disabled Assyrian Christian, who had already fled Islamist persecution in Iraq, was stabbed to death outside his apartment while livestreaming Christian messages. Authorities confirmed the attack was driven by radical jihadist ideology.

In Poland a Catholic priest was bound and killed inside his own presbytery. Anja Tang, OIDAC Europe's executive director, stated: "Behind these figures are people who have been threatened or attacked because of their faith. Many of those affected also point to hostile media portrayals and growing social and political tensions."

These European numbers sit against a far bloodier backdrop. Nigeria remains the deadliest place on earth for Christians. Intersociety documented 3,083 Christians killed and 3,193 abducted by Islamic jihadists between January and August 2026 alone, with 400 churches attacked and 25 priests and pastors killed or abducted.

Open Doors recorded 3,490 Christians killed for faith-related reasons in Nigeria in the period to September 2025 - 72% of the global total. Overall estimates since 2009 run into the tens of thousands of Christian dead and roughly 19,800 churches attacked or destroyed.

Nighttime raids on Middle Belt farming communities and IDP settlements follow a consistent template: beheadings inside homes, chests torn open, hearts, lungs and kidneys ripped out and smashed on the floor, both churches in the area burned.

Survivors describe attackers shouting "Allahu Akbar." The June 2025 assault on Yelewata in Benue State, a community about 98% Christian, left more than 200 dead, mostly women and children already displaced and sleeping in temporary shelters.

Attackers poured fuel, set buildings ablaze, and shot or slashed those who tried to escape. Local accounts recorded victims burned alive, including infants. Roughly 3,000 fled.

Aid to the Church in Need's Red Week campaign this month lit more than 1,000 churches and landmarks blood red worldwide, including Notre-Dame, to mark the blood of the martyrs. Notre-Dame itself stated it was illuminated "to raise awareness of the persecution of Christians around the world."

Nina Shea of the Hudson Institute told the House Foreign Affairs Africa Subcommittee that Nigeria "maintains its ranking as the world's deadliest place for Christians for faith-related reasons, accounting for 72 percent of such killings worldwide," with Fulani militants showing "organization, coordination, and funding support" for murder, maim, rape and kidnap.

President Trump previously designated Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern precisely because of this pattern.

The same ideology that produces organ mutilation and live burnings in the Middle Belt is being rapidly imported by Western governments without meaningful ideological screening. We are already seeing the early returns: rising personal attacks, church arsons, and the normalization of public space being seized for mass prayer.

Newsmax's Rob Finnerty recently addressed the American side of the same trend. "That is the call to prayer happening in Times Square. They took over the streets as well," he said. "And it's scenes like this that are happening all over the country and people aren't paying attention. It's the result of years, decades of open borders without a Donald Trump to step in and stop it."

"When I pray I go to a church. I don't take over the streets."



Newsmax's Rob Finnerty just RIPPED THE MASK OFF what open borders are doing to the West.



This is what he does best.



As Finnerty exposed, Muslim prayer has taken over the streets of Times Square, and across Europe,... pic.twitter.com/hmptjbA4og — Overton (@overton_news) November 24, 2026

He continued: "So Christmas is now, what? A little more than a month away. And we are seeing scenes like this all across Europe. There are now Jersey barriers set up to protect Christmas markets from you know who and you know what. And that's what happens when you open your border to people who do not share your values and don't care about you or your country or your laws. It's happening in Europe and it's gonna happen here."

Public mass prayer that blocks major squares is not neutral religious expression; it is a demonstration that the public realm can be temporarily converted into an extension of the mosque.

Christmas markets that once operated in the open now sit behind concrete barriers because authorities have already calculated the risk.

Neither development is an accident of demography. Both follow from policy choices that treated cultural compatibility as secondary to volume of intake.

The European hate-crime totals, the Nigerian body counts, the street takeovers and the barricaded markets form one continuous picture.

Societies that still value the right of Christians - and everyone else - to practice their faith without being stabbed while livestreaming, burned in their shelters, or having their public spaces claimed will have to treat the ideology itself as the variable that must be controlled at the border. Everything else is downstream of that decision.