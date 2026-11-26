Europe's Demographic Crisis: Share Of Households With Children Drops To Record-Low 23.3%

Authored by Remix News Staff via Remix News,

The share of European Union households that include at least one person under the age of 18 has fallen to 23.3 percent, the lowest level recorded in the Eurostat statistical figures that began in 2010. The latest figures, released on Nov. 20 and obtained from the EU Labour Force Survey, confirm that the share of family households has fallen steadily for 15 years while the share of adults living alone has only grown.

In 2010, households with children still accounted for 26.9 percent of the EU total. The proportion slipped to 25.9 percent in 2015 and 25 percent in 2020 before reaching 23.3 percent in 2025.

Over the same span, the share of single-adult households without children rose from 33.6 percent in 2015 to 37.5 percent in 2025. Now, the category of people living alone is the single largest household category in the entire EU. Households with both parents and a child make up an even smaller share, accounting for only 14.7 percent in 2025, falling from 16.6 percent in 2015. Single-parent households remain at only 3 percent.

While people under 18 still make up roughly 17.6 percent of the EU population, there are simply fewer dwellings that contain a minor.

Stark regional contrasts

The EU average conceals wide national differences. Slovakia records the highest share of households with children at 35.4 percent, followed by Ireland with 30.8 percent, and Cyprus with 28.2 percent.

At the bottom of the rankings are Finland (18.2 percent), Lithuania (18.4 percent) and Germany (19.9 percent). Single-parent households are most common in Estonia (9.4 percent), Latvia (7.0 percent) and Ireland (6.9 percent), well above the EU average of 3 percent.

Lithuania stands out for solitary living: more than six in ten of its households consist of a single adult without children.

Among households that do have children, half contain only one child, 37.6 percent contain two, and 12.2 percent contain three or more. Couples account for the large majority of households with children, but the share of other arrangements, including multigenerational homes, varies sharply by country.

Europe's demographic crisis accelerates

The results may come as no surprise and confirm Europe's dire demographic situation, including sustained low fertility, and delayed partnership and childbearing. Due to increased life expectancy, many of the homes suitable for large families are occupied for longer periods of time, often by just one elderly person.

Commentators have already begun linking the figures to Europe's low birth rates. Irish economist and columnist Dan O'Brien noted that fewer than one in four EU households now contain children and that solitary living has become the dominant household type:

Fewer than one in four households in the EU have children, and the share continues to fall according to Eurostat figures published today. That reflects the global baby bust that is reaching crisis levels in Europe. By far the most common household type now is individuals living alone. These stats question the long-held view that humans are social animals. — Dan O'Brien (@danobrien20) November 20, 2026

Housing costs remain one of the major challenges to family formation. A constant stream of immigration helps prop up housing and rental prices. In many cases, migrants are prioritized over native Europeans.