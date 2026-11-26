Father And Son Who Scammed IRS Out Of $46 Million Plead Guilty... And The Son Even Rapped About It

A Long Island father and son have pleaded guilty in what prosecutors call the largest Employee Retention Credit fraud case in the country: more than 8,000 fake employment tax returns that sought over $600 million in pandemic relief credits, of which the IRS paid out about $46 million.

Keith Williams, 48, and his son Jamari Lewis, 28, both of West Hempstead, New York, ran the scheme out of Credit Reset, a purported credit repair business Williams owned, according to the Justice Department. Williams pleaded guilty on Nov. 24 to conspiracy to defraud the United States and wire fraud. Lewis pleaded guilty to wire fraud on Nov. 19 and is set to be sentenced on April 19, 2027.

New York Father and Son Plead GUILTY in $600M Covid Tax Fraud Scheme



"Today's guilty pleas underscore the Fraud Division's commitment to holding accountable those who steal from the American people." -@AAGMcDonald



Read more: https://t.co/zYAwsw6OWy pic.twitter.com/BAxQY6PB1U — National Fraud Enforcement Division (@DOJFraudDiv) November 24, 2026

"Taxpayer-funded pandemic relief was meant to help businesses and workers in need, not to bankroll fraud schemes," said Assistant Attorney General Colin McDonald, who heads the department's National Fraud Enforcement Division.

The pair worked two programs Congress created during the pandemic: the Employee Retention Credit, meant to keep workers on payroll, and the paid sick and family leave credit. Acting as tax preparers for themselves and their clients, they filed returns that claimed sick and family leave credits larger than the wages reported, counted the same wages as both sick leave and family leave, or claimed both credits on the same wages, according to prosecutors. They were paid in Treasury refund checks and in fees or a cut of each client's refund, and the recruiters they brought in got a percentage of the checks too.

When prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York charged seven people in January 2025, they said the returns, filed from November 2021 to June 2023, were mostly for shell businesses with no real operations or employees. Prosecutors said the money went on jewelry, electronics, designer clothing and luxury cars.

Lewis, an aspiring rapper who performs as "Mr. Chaketah," posted a song called "I'm Really Sophisticated (IRS)," with the IRS logo on its album cover, according to the indictment announcement. In a recorded call with a co-conspirator, Williams compared the scheme to "taking candy from a baby," prosecutors said.

Agents who searched Williams' home seized designer goods from Rolex, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Balenciaga and Versace, along with a Land Rover, a Polaris Slingshot and a Tesla Model Y, all of which prosecutors said appeared to have been bought with the proceeds.

As part of their plea deals, both men agreed to pay the IRS $46,756,084.89 in restitution. Williams also agreed to forfeit $4,848,998.44 and Lewis $671,511.11. Williams faces up to five years on the conspiracy count and up to 30 years on wire fraud; Lewis faces up to 30 years.

Co-defendant Janine Davis pleaded guilty to wire fraud in May, and Tiffany Williams, a 43-year-old Brooklyn tax preparer, was sentenced to 36 months in prison the same month.