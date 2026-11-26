Hacked Fridges, Hoax Bombs, Dead Email: Europe's Preppers Go Mainstream

Stockpiling tinned food, bottled water and paper maps used to be the hobby of a fringe. After a month of hacked supermarket freezers, hoax bomb threats and a worldwide email outage, ordinary Europeans are building emergency kits - and their governments are telling them to.

Hackers cooked fridges and freezers in supermarkets from France to Sweden, leaving food rotting in the aisles, and Paris blamed an IRGC-linked cyber unit for attacks on more than 700 supermarket sites, as we reported. Microsoft's Outlook went down on Nov. 12 and stayed down into a second day. And more than 8,000 bomb hoaxes hit schools, airports, newsrooms and businesses across Europe in a single month, by a Reuters tally.

On Nov. 11 alone, about 6,300 Italian schools got the same emailed threat, and the same wave reached hundreds more in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Ireland. A week earlier, more than 50 flights at some 15 airlines received threats, with diversions and emergency landings. French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said, "We see a possibility of foreign interference, very clearly."

Britain's Cabinet Office answered with "Be Ready," a three-year public information campaign launched Oct. 22 that asks households to keep enough shelf-stable food and bottled water to get through about three days without normal services. More than 500 charities and businesses signed up to push the message. "Those who can follow this advice should follow this advice," Security Minister Dan Jarvis said.

In the ten days after the launch, British shoppers bought 67% more bottled water, 37% more tinned and jarred goods and 83% more hand sanitizer than in the same days last year, according to Worldpanel by Numerator's grocery data. The number of people buying tinned meat each day rose 43%, about 400,000 extra shoppers a day.

Ireland's Department of Defence began mailing about 2.2 million "Be Emergency Ready" booklets to households on Sept. 21, telling them to keep torches, a wind-up radio, physical maps, rotated food and water and their documents in a waterproof bag. The push came out of Storm Éowyn, which left 768,000 Irish households without power in January 2025. France updated its official 72-hour kit list on Sept. 14; the government's poster now includes a spare pair of glasses and games to keep people occupied.

The European Commission adopted guidelines on Oct. 30 urging member states to get every household to at least 72 hours of self-sufficiency, and on Nov. 3 proposed an annual EU Preparedness Day, every Oct. 23, starting in 2027. It also wants emergency preparedness taught in early childhood and primary schools. "When disaster strikes, the first hours can make all the difference," said Hadja Lahbib, the commissioner for preparedness and crisis management.

Belgian grocer Colruyt has sold a 29.99-euro "basic pack" since March, a day's food with a spoon and the kit to heat it, in about 80 of its stores. In Britain, 24-year-old Daniel Monger began selling ready-made kits from his Midlands village a few weeks after assembling his first one, The New York Times reports. Darren Rhodes, who has stocked up since 2019, runs a daily prepping newsletter tagged "Prepared. Not Panicked." Nearly half his subscribers are now women, he told the paper.

European preppers told the Times they favor compact gear - a water purifier, a grab bag, a shoe-sized flashlight-radio-power bank - over the bulk stockpiles popular in the US. Katarzyna Milochna-Mikulska, a 43-year-old Polish survival-skills trainer, said her grab bag holds her parents' medication, a paper map of Poland and proof that she owns her apartment. Parenting and beauty influencers now post preparedness tips, and survivalist YouTube channels test gear for a wider audience.

Sweden's armed forces rehearsed mass burials of fallen soldiers this spring, with more than 500 mannequins in body bags during the Aurora 26 exercise, on a scale Sweden hadn't attempted since the early 1950s. Governments from Helsinki to Berlin are pouring billions into public shelters that most of their citizens still can't find.

Vice President JD Vance told Americans on Nov. 16 not to build bunkers or stock up on food and water, even as most Americans couldn't last 72 hours. In Europe, getting ready for the first 72 hours gets its own day on the calendar next October.