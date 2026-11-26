Judge Upholds NYC Rent Freeze, Siding With "Reckless And Irresponsible" Mamdani Over Landlords

Authored by Jacki Thrapp via The Epoch Times,

Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Brendan Lantry on Wednesday tossed out a challenge to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's rent freeze on one- and two-year leases.

The freeze, which applies to tenants living in around 1 million New York City apartments, was challenged by owners of housing units after Mamdani's hand-picked Rent Guidelines Board voted for it 7-1 in June.

The vote aligned with one of Mamdani's central campaign promises, which Lantry called "reckless and irresponsible" in the order released on Nov. 25.

"The Mayor of the City of New York has no authority to unilaterally raise, 'freeze' or otherwise adjust the rent of stabilized units in this City - that responsibility is within the power of the Board and the Board alone," Lantry wrote.

However, Lantry said that the petitioners - the landlords - "failed to establish that the passing of Order No. 58 was unreasonable, arbitrary, or capricious."

Ann Korchak, the board president of Small Property Owners of New York (SPONY), called the ruling "terribly disappointing to small property owners."

"The courts have become our only recourse against the destructive, politically-driven housing regulations and laws that are plunging small rent-stabilized buildings into severe economic distress," Korchak wrote in a statement to The Epoch Times on Wednesday.

SPONY represents some plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

"The rent freeze will push more small rent-stabilized property owners to the edge of the cliff," Korchak added. "It denies the resources they need to maintain and operate their rent-stabilized buildings. Property taxes, water and sewer rates, and insurance, energy, heating, repair and other costs and expenses aren't frozen. Rents should not be frozen, either."

The Epoch Times reached out to the mayor's office and the Rent Guidelines Board for comment.

The average price to rent an apartment in New York City is $3,550, according to data by Zillow on Nov. 23.

The citywide average monthly collected rent in buildings containing rent-stabilized units was $1,681, according to the New York City Rent Guidelines Board's 2026 Income and Expense Study.

Rents varied significantly by building age.

Units in pre-1974 buildings averaged $1,521 per month, while those in post-1973 buildings averaged $2,374.

Manhattan had the highest average among the boroughs at $2,295 per month. Brooklyn and Queens both averaged roughly $1,600 to $1,700, while the Bronx and Staten Island came in below $1,200.

The board decided to freeze rents after a review of wages, inflation, maintenance costs, taxes, and landlord incomes.

Tenants supported a freeze or outright reduction at public hearings before the vote, citing stagnant pay and higher living costs.

Property owners and their representatives said it would hurt landlords with building upkeep and mortgage payments.