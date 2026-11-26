Kremlin Fires Back After Trump And NATO Chief Warn Moscow Not To "Expand The War"

President Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte emerged from a Wednesday night meeting at Mar-a-Lago with a warning for Moscow: Russia must avoid "any actions that intentionally, or unintentionally, expand the war" in Ukraine. Within a day the Kremlin turned the warning back on Kyiv.

The joint statement, posted by NATO, called it "an outstanding meeting" at "what is often referred to as the Southern White House," with "the war between Russia and Ukraine and the conflict in Iran being the primary subjects," along with the "record setting achievements" of the alliance's summits in The Hague and Ankara. The two men also stressed "the importance of obtaining a peaceful resolution to the war as rapidly as possible" and of expanding defense spending "both in the United States and across NATO." The statement named no ceasefire, no deadline and no plan, and said nothing more about Iran.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov answered that any talk of escalation "appears to refer to attempts by the Kyiv regime to expand the geographical scope of this conflict."

"We are witnessing terrorist activity by the Kyiv regime in the Mediterranean and the Baltic," he added. "Of course, nobody would want the conflict to spread geographically."

On Sunday, Ukrainian sea drones sank the Russian corvette Merkury in the Libyan port of Benghazi, a strike Zelensky confirmed the next day, saying seven Ukrainian-made naval drones were used. A day earlier, drones hit the Russian cargo ship Sparta II in the Gulf of Finland, and it drifted into Finnish waters. Libya has since vowed revenge after two of its naval officers died of wounds from the Benghazi attack.

On Tuesday, the day before the Mar-a-Lago meeting, Putin chaired a rare session of the Kremlin's fuel and energy commission and, as we reported, said that with Kyiv still striking Russian refineries, "response actions on our part are inevitable."

Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles came down in Poland last week, which Warsaw called a "provocation" by Moscow. Trump had already brushed off Russia's incursions aboard Air Force One on his way home from China: "Putin has been landing drones in Poland and a couple of little missiles, by mistake," he told Fox News. Poland now plans a no-fly zone along its eastern border with Ukraine.

Asked on Fox & Friends by Brian Kilmeade about Trump calling Putin his friend after their meeting in Shenzhen last week, NATO's chief defended his host hours before the meeting: "what this President is doing is from day one when he got into office, testing Putin. How serious is he? Is he willing to play ball?"

Mark Rutte is a completely ridiculous character 👇



KILMEADE: Your message to the President today? Because he says Putin is his friend



RUTTE: I can totally open about this -- what this president is doing is from day one is testing Putin, putting maximum pressure on Russia pic.twitter.com/3LsL5HSrTq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 25, 2026

Trump, Rutte went on, is "putting maximum pressure on Russia, delivering the essential aid into Ukraine. So I think this is exactly what we need to keep going." That aid is not all moving: Zelensky says the Pentagon is holding up Patriot missiles, with Putin betting on "breaking Ukraine" this winter.