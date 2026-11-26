'Not One Single Person On This Planet Can Be Trusted With Power': AI Is COVID 2.0

Authored by J.B. Shurk via American Thinker,

We are living through some crazy times, aren't we? We oscillate between good and bad news so quickly that it feels as if we can't ever just relax and take a breath.

Perhaps that is the point. Perhaps the institutions that craft public "narratives" all day long have a vested interest in driving us insane. Surely an insane society is easier to control than a sane one if for no other reason than a confused population has no idea what to do next.

In conventional warfare, decoys and distractions draw an enemy's attention in one direction while the real action takes place somewhere else.

Information warfare operates the same way. Whatever is being discussed on cable news is almost always a smokescreen for something unfolding far away from news cameras.

A lot of people had their eyes opened during COVID. What started as a "once in a lifetime pandemic" ended up as a globalist operation for mass surveillance, social-media-enforced censorship, and total government control over individual behavior.

I remember writing a lot of essays in the spring and summer of 2020 in which I argued for people not to throw away the Bill of Rights over a harsh flu. Even among people whose opinions I value, those arguments were torn to shreds. Self-described "libertarians" sent me messages cautioning, "This is no time to debate government policy. This is a health emergency and too serious to question authorities."

Talk about a shocker. From my point of view (and I think the Founding Fathers' essays and personal correspondence back this up), public emergencies are exactly when the Bill of Rights matters. During times of relative peace and prosperity, it's very easy to say, "I support free speech, the right to self-defense, the security and privacy of my home from government searches, the freedom to practice my faith, and guarantees of due process." It's when the excrement hits the fan and everybody loses his mind that the Constitution's constraints on government power really matter.

During COVID, government agents from the local, state, and federal levels of authority either directly or indirectly (1) censored our speech; (2) confined us to our homes; (3) deprived us of an opportunity to make a living; (4) searched our bodies, vehicles, and homes without warrants or permission; (5) mandated that we receive experimental gene-therapy injections; (6) regulated how we walked, drove, interacted with friends and family (including those dying alone in hospital beds), and conducted business; (7) forbade us from worshiping God together; (8) designated gun ownership a "public health" matter; and (9) infringed every other part of the Bill of Rights without providing any of us even a modicum of due process.

It was one of the longest, most grotesque attacks on Americans' constitutional rights and God-given liberties in this nation's history, and to this day, we barely mention what happened.

I will say again for maximum effect: The Bill of Rights is meaningless unless its protections are enforced against all levels of government during times of emergency.

Otherwise, you know what happens? Presidents, congresses, and governors declare everything an emergency. Why not? If declaring an emergency is a loophole in the Constitution that magically gives bureaucrats and politicians absolute power, then who could possibly be trusted not to play that card?

There is not one single person on this planet who can be trusted with power. Those who say, "Trust the government," are aspiring tyrants or already tyrants.

Right now we're experiencing a swarm of system outages in the United States. In the space between the midterm elections and Thanksgiving, we've seen Microsoft Outlook go down, the FAA issue a nationwide ground stop on flights, the National Weather Service lose radar capabilities, widespread disruptions in online banking services, problems with Apple's account authorizations, Gmail hacks, reported network outages at the NSA, additional network outages and hacks across departments of the federal government, and an avalanche of private sector reports from companies enduring attacks from malicious AI agents, foreign governments, and unknown hackers. The list of technological SNAFUs keeps getting longer.

One way to respond would be to scream, "Oh, no, the sky is falling! What are we going to do!? Please, Mr. Government, save us!"

Another way to handle this is to ask, "Is this the next iteration of globalist governments' fearmongering theater?" You just know there are plenty of unhappy people at the World Economic Forum who are dying for a COVID redo, so that they can get those digital IDs and central bank digital currencies that they tried to roll out during the Reign of COVID Terror.

Can you imagine how disappointing that must have been to the collection of bankers, bureaucrats, oligarchs, quango chiefs, and other various Bond villains who succeeded in conditioning billions of people to stand six feet apart (for made-up reasons and fake "science"), triple-mask (for made-up reasons and fake "science"), and say goodbye to their loved ones from across hallways and through panes of glass (for made-up reasons and fake "science")?

The COVID crew managed to get most of the planet to inject their bodies with experimental junk that nobody had researched for dangerous long-term side effects. The "experts" still have no idea what the mRNA cocktails might do to the human body. The public health agencies sent out their "experts" to assure us that the pharmaceutical industry's potentially toxic jabs were "safe and effective," but behind closed doors, those same "experts" just shrugged to each other because they had no idea what might happen. Then they had the audacity to stand before microphones and lecture us about how they were "working at the speed of Science" and why we should just obey their commands.

Imagine being able to pull off the COVID con (not to be confused with the "climate change" con or the Russian Collusion Hoax) but fumbling the ball right at the one-yard line. One moment, you're inches away from instituting "vaccine" passports, mandatory jabs each month, mass censorship, mass surveillance, and total control over the so-called "free world." The next moment, you realize that the jig is up, the natives are restless, and there's a decent chance that Western populations might overthrow Western governments.

What do you do? You call an audible, draw the Era of COVID Hysteria to a close, and look for a new emergency to foist upon the public. I still think it is no coincidence that the day after the Canadian Freedom Convoy against "vaccine" mandates came to an end the War in Ukraine began.

If there's one thing you can say about globalists it's that those SOBs always have a Plan B, C, D, E, F, and G just waiting to be greenlit...especially if the public starts asking too many questions about why the West's most powerful political and financial elites seemed to be having sex with children (and perhaps murdering people for ritual and fun) on one of Jeffrey Epstein's many properties.

Speaking of Epstein's sex buddies, did you notice that oligarch-globalist-extraordinaire Bill Gates has been showing up on camera lately warning that AI will kill a billion people unless we give the government and a few select mega-corporations monopoly power over the technology? The last time Bill got this worked up over Armageddon was about three months before the official start of COVID chaos, when he organized a practice run for a global COVID emergency (Event 201) that was coordinated with the World Economic Forum, the World Health Organization, and the CDC.

I don't know, America. Should we trust the guy who assured us that we'd all die from carbon-induced "global warming" until cancelling that planned apocalypse after realizing that his computers needed more hydrocarbons for power and profit?

Whatever happens next, how about we keep the Bill of Rights this time around?

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