Refugees, Other Immigrants Sue To Block Trump's Medicaid Cutoff

Authored by Guy Birchall via The Epoch Times,

A group of refugees and other immigrants filed a lawsuit on Tuesday arguing the government cut off their Medicaid coverage through an unlawful interpretation of the president's One Big Beautiful Bill Act from last year.

The proposed nationwide class action suit, filed in a Rhode Island federal court, targets one of the latest efforts by the administration to tighten requirements for government benefits as part of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

The lawsuit challenges guidance from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), part of the HHS, that imposed new eligibility restrictions for Medicaid, barring some lawfully present immigrants.

Illegal immigrants are already ineligible, with an exception for emergency care.

CMS began instructing states in April to terminate Medicaid funding for all legal asylum recipients, refugees, and parolees as of Oct. 1.

According to the lawsuit, Congress left intact eligibility rules for Supplemental Security Income (SSI), which helps low-income elderly or disabled people pay for food and housing, and did not eliminate a requirement that Medicaid benefits be provided to all SSI recipients regardless of immigration status.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs say that as a result, they and other lawfully present immigrants who receive SSI should receive Medicaid coverage.

Amy Romero, a lawyer for the plaintiffs at the Lawyers' Committee for Rhode Island, said in a statement that her clients are now "rationing blood pressure pills, skipping heart monitoring, and putting off surgeries because the government unlawfully cut off their health care."

"The government is stripping lifesaving health coverage from some of the most vulnerable people in the country - elderly or disabled refugees, asylees, domestic violence and trafficking victims - without any authority from Congress," she said.

Romero and other attorneys for the plaintiffs argue CMS's interpretation of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act is in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act.

They say that one Seattle judge has already ruled that way and issued an injunction blocking cuts for about 800 immigrants on SSI in Washington state. Washington's Health Care Authority projected about 11,000 lawfully present immigrants would lose coverage as of Oct. 1.

The Rhode Island lawsuit seeks the same relief on a nationwide basis by Dec. 22, ahead of a year-end deadline for states to submit their Medicaid plans to HHS.

The plaintiffs seek class certification, arguing that there are so many people affected nationwide that it would be impractical to list plaintiffs individually; the people in the group share the same main legal question; the five named plaintiffs have the same kind of claim as everyone else in the group; and those five plaintiffs can fairly represent the whole group.

The named plaintiffs are from Sudan, the Republic of Congo, Uzbekistan, Turkey, and Ukraine.

The Lawyers' Committee for Rhode Island was joined by the National Health Law Program and the ACLU of Rhode Island.

The Epoch Times contacted HHS for comment but did not receive a response by the time of publication.