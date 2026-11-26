SAP Prepares To Cut 10,000 Jobs In Second Round Of AI Restructuring

German enterprise-software company SAP SE is preparing to cut at least 10,000 workers as part of a broader effort to reshape its operations, reduce costs, and improve efficiency through AI.

Bloomberg reported Thursday that the proposed cuts would affect at least 9% of SAP's global workforce of more than 110,000 employees.

All departments have been asked to identify potential cuts, with product development, engineering, and sales set to see the most. The overhaul would also reshape how SAP builds and sells software as CEO Christian Klein accelerates its AI-first strategy.

More color from the report:

As part of the changes, SAP's leadership will continue to redesign how it develops and sells products, according to the people. Klein is seeking to embed AI tools into the company's applications, after earlier attempts to introduce AI products faced problems.

The proposed cuts would follow an AI-focused restructuring announced in 2024 and completed in early 2025 that slashed 10,000 positions and cost about 3.2 billion euros, largely through voluntary departures and internal retraining.

SAP's latest overhaul would add to a growing list of companies across Western countries using AI to restructure workforces and drive efficiencies.

The AI layoffs are here:



*AMERICAN EXPRESS TO CUT 5% OF JOBS, ABOUT 3,500 EMPLOYEES



*BARCLAYS TO CUT 5,000 JOBS AS AI STARTS CREATING EFFICIENCY



*EBAY CONFIRMS JOB CUTS OF ABOUT 9%



*NETFLIX TO LAY OFF 6% OF GLOBAL STAFF, OR ABOUT 1,000 JOBS: WSJ — zerohedge (@zerohedge) October 23, 2026

Full list here.

On Wednesday, we highlighted a RAND report examining the fiscal consequences if AI displaces an estimated 10% to 15% of Americans' working hours over the next 15 years. The exposure extends to lawyers, analysts, software developers, and finance professionals, whose earnings generate a substantial share of income tax revenue.

If AI squeezes those paychecks, what happens to the tax base supporting the federal government already running a $2 trillion deficit?

Read to find out here.