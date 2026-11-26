"This Is A Cyber Attack. All Day": Hackers Call BS On Official Story After NSA, FAA, Microsoft And Banks Go Dark

Authored by Russ Jones via The Epoch Times,

In a span of 10 days, Microsoft's email went dark for millions, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) briefly grounded every departing flight in the country, and customers at U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo, Chase, and Bank of America could not move money. The National Security Agency's internal communications network went down, and Delta Air Lines delayed flights nationwide due to problems with its weigh-and-balance automation system. Meanwhile, the FBI is investigating an apparent hack of its database, which police across the country use to check criminal records.

To many Americans, the events of Nov. 12 to Nov. 22 looked like a pattern. To the government, it is a run of bad luck.

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton told the House Homeland Security Committee on Nov. 18 that the incidents "are not a coordinated or state-sponsored attack." Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there is "zero" evidence the outages are linked or caused by hackers.

Some veteran cybersecurity experts aren't buying it.

Rodney Gullatte Jr., a certified ethical hacker, Air Force veteran, and CEO of Firma IT Solutions, said the moment the NSA network failed, he stopped hedging.

"I'm no longer being quiet about the fact that this is definitely a cyber attack happening right now," Gullatte told The Epoch Times.

Companies hire Gullatte to break into their systems so they can find the holes before criminals do. He said the professional hackers he talks with reached the same conclusion early, when the FAA went down. Their verdict, he said, was simple: "This is a cyber attack. All day."

Stuart Madnick, a professor of information technology at MIT's Sloan School of Management and founding director of the Cybersecurity at MIT Sloan research consortium, is more cautious but shares the suspicion.

"It is possible that this was all just a lot of coincidences," Madnick told The Epoch Times. "But these are particularly peculiar coincidences."

Others who have spent careers inside the world of hacking see something far more ordinary at work: routine software updates gone wrong.

A Week of Failures

The trouble began on Nov. 12, when Microsoft 365 went down worldwide. Outlook was knocked offline for close to 24 hours, while Teams, Copilot, and other services were affected to a lesser degree. In a post-incident report, Microsoft blamed a software defect in its networking gateway servers that had sat unnoticed since July, combined with a shift in network traffic and an issue that reduced capacity.

The next day, the FAA halted departures nationwide for more than four hours after a telecommunications failure. Three days later, Chase said a software bug disrupted its services. Later that week, the NSA said it experienced a "temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance" that affected some internal systems.

Every organization involved has said its outage was not a cyberattack.

Still, the pileup has rattled the public. Vice President JD Vance said friends have asked him whether they should build a bunker or stock up on food and water.

"My answer is no. We don't see a crisis coming down," Vance said on Nov. 16. "But you have to be prepared for everything."

President Donald Trump brushed off the concerns.

"When you're big and powerful and you have all the money, things like that happen," he told reporters on Nov. 17 in Manila. "It's fine."

Q: Are you concerned about all these outages - Microsoft, United, Chase Bank?



TRUMP: "It's life. When you're big and powerful and have all the money, things like that happen - it's fine." pic.twitter.com/NQNAgJ58dE — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 17, 2026

'Peculiar Coincidences'

Madnick stressed that he has no inside information. But he said the cluster of failures is hard to dismiss.

"I can never rule out the possibility of this being just an incredible set of circumstances," he said. "But if I'm a betting man, I would say this is a highly unlikely sequence of events."

The FAA has issued nationwide shutdowns only a handful of times in the past two decades, he said, and banks have had problems before.

What stands out is the timing.

"Never so many in such a short period of time," Madnick said.

He also questioned the speed with which officials ruled out foul play. When events like these happen, he said, the first announcement usually says it definitely was not a cyberattack. The second says no one yet knows what happened.

"Which makes me wonder how they could say announcement number one," he said.

For Gullatte, the Microsoft outage alone was not surprising. Russian state hackers have targeted the company before. More recently, he said, criminals stole a key that connected a third-party email backup service to Microsoft 365 and used it to get into about 2,200 business accounts. The key was changed, he said, but no one knows what the intruders did once inside, and the story went quiet.

"Then the next thing we hear is the global outage of Microsoft," he said.

Then came the FAA and bank outages. When a local TV station asked Gullatte to call it a cyberattack after Chase went down, he declined. The NSA outage changed his mind. Asked why he doesn't accept the official explanations, Gullatte said his job won't let him.

"My profession is threat intel, and there are companies and people that depend on me to see threats before they're upon us," he said. "I can't afford not to look at this as anything other than a coordinated attack."

He also believes officials would not say so even if it were. "They don't want to cause a panic with the public," he said. "If you don't have the clearance, you're not going to find out."

Capability, Opportunity, and Motive

Madnick, whose research on computer security dates to 1979, said a major cyberattack needs three things: capability, opportunity, and motive.

For years, plenty of adversaries had the first two, he said. What they lacked was a reason to act. Rising global tensions may be changing that.

He compared the risk to the 2024 attack in Lebanon, when Israel set off thousands of pagers and hundreds of walkie-talkies in back-to-back attacks on Sept. 17 and 18 that year. Those devices had been rigged in advance, he said, and the trigger was pulled when the moment was right.

The FBI has warned that foreign groups are probing U.S. systems, Madnick said.

"But maybe it wasn't just probing," he said. "Maybe it was planting time bombs or land mines and just waiting for the time that's right to pull the plug."

He was careful to qualify that statement as supposition.

"I've got no hard evidence," he said, "but the circumstance is definitely consistent with that."

Artificial intelligence raises the stakes. Gullatte said anyone can now buy a ransomware kit on the dark web for a few hundred dollars, along with lists of vulnerable companies and even a criminal "help desk." AI removes the last barrier.

"You can bring up AI and be like, I want you to go hack into that website," he said. "Press enter. No technical nothing. And this thing will create a swarm of AI agents and just attack it."

'Never Ascribe to Malice'

Jake Williams, a former NSA hacker who is now vice president of research and development at Hunter Strategy and a faculty member at IANS Research, sees the same AI trend producing a very different result.

AI is uncovering more security flaws, he said, so companies are installing fixes on more complicated systems. Every update carries a small chance of breaking something.

"If there's a base rate, and we do more of it, we're going to have more outages," Williams told The Epoch Times.

He said he fully believes Microsoft's account. Software that runs thousands of tasks at once can pass every test and still crash under real-world traffic.

"I've experienced that exact thing myself," he said.

When companies hire him to determine whether a failure was an attack, his first question is where the evidence is. The starting point must be some sign that an outsider got in without permission.

A nation-state could, in theory, disguise an attack as a routine bug, he said, but doing it without leaving a digital trail is "really, really difficult."

He believes people are now noticing outages they have usually missed in the past. Amtrak's apps and websites, he said, go down often.

"Never ascribe to malice what can be ascribed to incompetence," Williams said. "If there was an indication this was a cyberattack, they would be screaming it from the rooftops."

Gullatte doesn't dismiss that view. Many organizations still run outdated systems, he said, and a major upgrade pushed straight into service without a test run can bring a whole system down.

Asked whether the country is in a cyberwar, both men gave nearly the same answer from opposite directions.

"If we're in a cyber war now, we're in a cyber war always," Williams said.

"We've been in the cyber war for a long time," Gullatte said. "People only really care about it when the media talks about it."

A Problem Either Way

All three experts agree the country is too fragile, accident or not.

"A thousand percent," Williams said when asked whether the Microsoft outage is a national security issue.

He said he is surprised Congress has not called Microsoft executives to testify. Many federal agencies, he noted, run on separate government versions of Microsoft's cloud that, to his knowledge, stayed up.

"If a simple accident could cause so much disruption, something isn't quite right," Madnick said. "Imagine [if] someone wanted to do it deliberately."

He pointed to the 2024 cyberattack on Change Healthcare, a little-known company that connects pharmacies to insurers. When it went down, patients across the country could not get prescriptions approved.

"We are heavily interconnected and interdependent, often in ways we're not aware of," he said.

Plan B

Madnick said the answer is preparation, not panic. Companies need tested backups and a quick way to undo a failed upgrade. Families should assume disruptions will happen.

"If there's a snowstorm coming and you don't have a snow shovel in your garage, you'd be silly," said Madnick, who lives in the Northeast. "We need to realize these things can happen and say, 'What is our plan B?'"

Gullatte skipped a happy-hour the day the FAA went down and bought cases of water at Costco instead. If pulling some cash from an ATM or stocking water calms people down, he said, they should do it.

His bigger advice is digital. Use a different, long password for every account, turn on two-factor authentication with an authenticator app, set up passkeys and freeze your credit. Because AI can now clone a voice, he said, give the credit bureaus a secret word to unlock it.

Neither expert who suspects an attack expects the outages to stop.

"There's more to come," Gullatte said. Madnick said he hopes the recent outages mark the end of it. But he has been warning for more than a decade that the trend runs the other way.

"The worst is yet to come," Madnick said, "because each year, the situation is worse than the previous year."