Two Streaming Platforms Welcome Thanksgiving In Starkly Different Ways

Two streaming platforms welcomed Thanksgiving this afternoon in starkly different ways.

Let's start with Angel Studios, known for faith-based, values-oriented entertainment. Its Thanksgiving message earlier today took a more traditional approach.

Happy Thanksgiving from HERSHEY and Angel!

Did you save room for HERSHEY after dinner?

See HERSHEY, in theaters NOW! pic.twitter.com/jxX7gx0z5L — Angel (@AngelStudiosInc) November 26, 2026

While Netflix welcomed the holiday with a soft-core sex scene captioned "this Thanksgiving plate."

Keep in mind that Thanksgiving is rooted in gratitude, faith, perseverance, and community, and is a cornerstone of America's history and Christian heritage.

A sexualized promotional clip hardly captures that spirit but makes everyone realize who isn't woke, just how toxic the left has become.

Netflix's unhinged Thanksgiving post also comes amid subscriber losses, some of the streamer's biggest workforce cuts since 2022, and a stock price that has been halved.

It's probably why Wolfe Research recently downgraded Netflix, citing a lack of new hits and that it has simply "lost its mojo." And we wonder why?

Yes, this is a real Netflix show.

The controversy comes just a week after Netflix promoted content about "killing fascists,” language that is especially inflammatory in a political environment where Democrats loosely use "fascist" and "Nazi" to describe anyone who disagrees with them.

Oh dear Netflix. . Oh dear 🤬



I was LOVING the series Black Doves



Until I saw this



I find this HIGHLY irresponsible glorifying gun crime and with stickers on of who the depicted gun targets



Knowing there are many who describe anyone as facists these days from the… pic.twitter.com/GLEhfEvzj1 — @ChatsWithEm (@chatswithem) November 15, 2026

While Netflix leans into continued self-destruction mode, Angel Studios is building its audience around a different proposition: faith, values, and uplifting stories.

Partners in life... and chocolate ❤️#HERSHEY is in theaters NOW! pic.twitter.com/lm5zdGVZbf — Angel (@AngelStudiosInc) November 26, 2026

The real Thanksgiving tradition isn't about the food.

It's about who you make room for.

See #HERSHEY with those you love, in theaters now! pic.twitter.com/BWi9PVTrG1 — Angel (@AngelStudiosInc) November 25, 2026

Its paying membership has doubled this year to more than 3 million. We suspect that number has further room to grow.