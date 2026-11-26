Two streaming platforms welcomed Thanksgiving this afternoon in starkly different ways.
Let's start with Angel Studios, known for faith-based, values-oriented entertainment. Its Thanksgiving message earlier today took a more traditional approach.
While Netflix welcomed the holiday with a soft-core sex scene captioned "this Thanksgiving plate."
Keep in mind that Thanksgiving is rooted in gratitude, faith, perseverance, and community, and is a cornerstone of America's history and Christian heritage.
A sexualized promotional clip hardly captures that spirit but makes everyone realize who isn't woke, just how toxic the left has become.
Netflix's unhinged Thanksgiving post also comes amid subscriber losses, some of the streamer's biggest workforce cuts since 2022, and a stock price that has been halved.
It's probably why Wolfe Research recently downgraded Netflix, citing a lack of new hits and that it has simply "lost its mojo." And we wonder why?
Yes, this is a real Netflix show.
The controversy comes just a week after Netflix promoted content about "killing fascists,” language that is especially inflammatory in a political environment where Democrats loosely use "fascist" and "Nazi" to describe anyone who disagrees with them.
While Netflix leans into continued self-destruction mode, Angel Studios is building its audience around a different proposition: faith, values, and uplifting stories.
Its paying membership has doubled this year to more than 3 million. We suspect that number has further room to grow.