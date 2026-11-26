You'll Never Believe What 'Uranium One' Hillary Clinton Said About Nvidia Scandal

Hillary Clinton wants Nvidia's reinstatement of Jensen Huang called "Supergate."

"Is it a national security scandal? Yes," Clinton wrote on X on Monday, hours after Nvidia's board put Huang back in charge at President Trump's urging. "Is it a corruption scandal? Yes. Is it an insider trading scandal? Yes. Is it a market manipulation scandal? Yes."

Is it a national security scandal? Yes.



Is it a corruption scandal? Yes.



Is it an insider trading scandal? Yes.



Is it a market manipulation scandal? Yes.



If it's "super intelligence," call it Supergate. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 23, 2026

Of course - Clinton is uniquely qualified to spot a national-security and corruption scandal. As Secretary of State she sat on the CFIUS panel that approved the sale of Uranium One - owner of roughly 20% of US uranium production capacity - to Rosatom, Russia's state atomic-energy company. In the same period the Clinton Foundation and related entities took millions from Uranium One investors and other parties with a stake in the deal; Bill Clinton separately collected a $500,000 speaking fee from a Russian bank. The arrangement has never been fully investigated. She has also never been charged for the private server that, according to the FBI, handled 110 emails in 52 chains containing classified information, eight of those chains Top Secret. The same pattern appears in the Clinton Foundation's foreign-government donations while she ran the State Department and in the cattle-futures windfall that turned $1,000 into nearly $100,000 under the guidance of a Tyson Foods lawyer. None of it has stopped her from labeling the Nvidia board's decision a national-security, corruption, insider-trading, and market-manipulation scandal.

Piers Morgan read the post out on Wednesday's Piers Morgan Uncensored, introducing Clinton as someone "who knows a thing or two about scandals," and then laid out the case the newly elected Democrats will bring when they arrive in Washington in January. "An adulterous billionaire tech boss might have allowed a Chinese spying mistress to hand China an edge in the existential AI race," Morgan said. "They're going to have a field day. And frankly, it would be gross negligence if they didn't."

The spy half of that case has wobbled since the Wall Street Journal reported late Monday that US intelligence has no smoking gun on Alice Huang and that her links to Chinese intelligence may be only circumstantial, three weeks after the paper reported that officials in the US, Singapore and Taiwan feared she was a Chinese intelligence source.

Morgan then played Fox News host Jesse Watters, who sees it ending the same way. "The Democrats will likely use this scandal to impeach," Watters said. "They will say the president is manipulating the market to enrich himself and his cabinet." He added: "And a bunch of Republicans in Congress aren't going to defend him. So this is going to get ugly fast."

In the release announcing Huang's return, the board said it "received input from senior levels of the United States government" and, based on that input, is "confident that Mr. Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk," according to the company's 8-K. "So in a nutshell, the president and his team told us there is nothing to see here," Morgan said.

Clinton knows the first charge on her list from the other side. In July 2016 the FBI concluded that she and her aides had been "extremely careless in their handling of very sensitive, highly classified information" on the private email server she used as secretary of state: 110 emails in 52 chains held information that was classified when sent or received, eight of the chains at Top Secret. Then-Director James Comey recommended no charges.

Clinton herself turned $1,000 into nearly $100,000 trading cattle futures in 1978 and 1979, guided by James Blair, a friend and a top lawyer for Tyson Foods, while her husband went from Arkansas attorney general to governor. The White House put her net gain at $26,521 for 1978 and $72,996 for 1979 when the trades came out in 1994. She was never charged.

None of that kept Joe Biden from awarding her the Presidential Medal of Freedom in January 2025. Now she is calling Trump's Nvidia rescue an insider trading scandal.