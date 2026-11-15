Ex-CIA Chief Brennan's Son: Child Porn Tip Sat With Local Cops For Two Years Before FBI Got It

Authored by Luis Cornelio via Headline USA,

The adult son of embattled former CIA Director John Brennan was arrested Friday in Virginia in connection with alleged "child pornography" found on his phone, Headline USA can confirm.

In an exclusive Friday evening interview, Herndon Police Department spokesperson Lisa Herndon confirmed that an HPD officer was present as federal agents detained Brennan's son, Kyle Brennan, in Herndon, Va.

Details surrounding Kyle Brennan's arrest had not been previously reported by other news outlets. Herndon told Headline USA that HPD was not directly involved in the investigation, but that the officer accompanied federal agents during the operation in accordance with standard department policy.

The younger Brennan is a resident of Warrenton, Va., but works in Herndon, approximately 25 miles from Washington, D.C.

The man's high-profile arrest followed the filing of a six-page criminal complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. In an affidavit reviewed by Headline USA, FBI special agent Stacy Sliahrani accused Kyle Brennan of transportation of child pornography.

Brennan does not appear to have been indicted by a grand jury. A criminal complaint is a sworn statement setting out the allegations supporting a criminal charge.

Federal agents often use these documents to seek an arrest warrant for suspects.

According to the criminal complaint, reported first by the Daily Mail, investigators allegedly found at least 88 images that purported to depict minor girls engaged in sexual conduct.

The complaint alleges that FBI "observed approximately 88 images that appeared to depict minor girls, including prepubescent girls, engaged in sexually explicit conduct."

The bureau also reported finding a graphic image of a female toddler and a picture of a "fully nude pubescent minor girl on a locker bench." The minor's "wrists and ankles were bound and her mouth was gagged," the FBI alleged.

The probe originated in mid-2024, when software company Adobe filed a cyber-tip with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children that one of its users reportedly uploaded what appeared to be child porn on its systems.

The center then forwarded the information to the Warrenton Police Department. After an initial review, the WPD sent the case to the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office did not refer the case to the FBI until October.

FBI agents subsequently obtained a search warrant for the 40-year-old man's cellphone on Thursday evening before detaining him Friday afternoon in Herndon, Va.

Kyle Brennan's arrest comes as his father, John Brennan, remains the subject of a wide-ranging federal investigation into allegations that officials in the Obama and first Trump administrations conspired to deprive President Donald Trump of his civil rights.

John Brennan was reportedly subpoenaed earlier this year as part of the probe. The former CIA director, now a liberal commentator, has dismissed the allegations of wrongdoing.