Oil prices rose overnight on supply concerns after Houthi militants hit Saudi Arabia's Jazan refinery (the day prior) and Iran's IRGC said a tanker hit a mine near Oman's Ghanam Island while trying to traverse the Strait of Hormuz.

The tanker was trying "to pass covertly north of Ghanem Island, outside of the authorized shipping lanes" when it hit the mine, the IRGC statement said, and also indicated another tanker that was traveling with it was forced to turn around.

The number of tankers attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz via 'unauthorized routes' according to the IRGC has "decreased significantly over the past few days."

The statement added that "this demonstrates the authority and absolute control exercised by the IRGC Navy over both the eastern and western sectors of the Strait of Hormuz."

President Trump had earlier this week proclaimed that the US Navy has enforced "the greatest naval blockade in history" while claiming in the Tuesday statement that "Not one Iranian ship has gotten through the blockade since we established it" - though he made an exception for what he called "a little moratorium".

And then on Thursday in a Thanksgiving Day message, Trump had insisted Washington does not depend on energy resources from the Middle East, noting that the US presence is to "protect" Israel and the region.

"We don't use the oil. We don't need the oil. We've been there for a long time, protecting Israel and protecting the Middle East," he said. He proclaimed that the US "more oil" than any other country after Venezuela's resources were tapped due to the overthrow and capture of Nicolás Maduro.

He also said that victory over Iran is "at hand" while reiterating that the Islamic Republic can't be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.