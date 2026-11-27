Oil prices rose overnight on supply concerns after Houthi militants hit Saudi Arabia's Jazan refinery (the day prior) and Iran's IRGC said a tanker hit a mine near Oman's Ghanam Island while trying to traverse the Strait of Hormuz.
The tanker was trying "to pass covertly north of Ghanem Island, outside of the authorized shipping lanes" when it hit the mine, the IRGC statement said, and also indicated another tanker that was traveling with it was forced to turn around.
The number of tankers attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz via 'unauthorized routes' according to the IRGC has "decreased significantly over the past few days."
The statement added that "this demonstrates the authority and absolute control exercised by the IRGC Navy over both the eastern and western sectors of the Strait of Hormuz."
President Trump had earlier this week proclaimed that the US Navy has enforced "the greatest naval blockade in history" while claiming in the Tuesday statement that "Not one Iranian ship has gotten through the blockade since we established it" - though he made an exception for what he called "a little moratorium".
And then on Thursday in a Thanksgiving Day message, Trump had insisted Washington does not depend on energy resources from the Middle East, noting that the US presence is to "protect" Israel and the region.
"We don't use the oil. We don't need the oil. We've been there for a long time, protecting Israel and protecting the Middle East," he said. He proclaimed that the US "more oil" than any other country after Venezuela's resources were tapped due to the overthrow and capture of Nicolás Maduro.
He also said that victory over Iran is "at hand" while reiterating that the Islamic Republic can't be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.
Middle East Eye is meanwhile reporting, "The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that its air defence system fired a warning south east of Hengam Island, forcing an American F-16 fighter jet to retreat."
As for events related to Yemen, a projectile hit Saudi Arabia's Jazan refinery on Thursday, killing a Nepalese worker, injuring several others, and starting a fire that partially halted operations, the Saudi Ministry of Energy told CNN. Bloomberg identified the attackers as the Houthis.
The strike occurred a day after the Houthis claimed to have targeted Ras Tanura, the kingdom's largest oil refinery, according to CNN. That attack forced a pause in oil loadings at the Ras Tanura terminal, with no word yet on whether they have restarted.
White House strategy, or the 'what next' - remains as unclear as ever at this point...
More Latest Developments
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- Houthi media reported three airstrikes on Al‑Mokha district in Yemen’s Taiz Governorate, according to Al Jazeera.
- US President Trump said he spoke with Israeli PM Netanyahu regarding Iran and warned of targeting Pickaxe Mountain if no agreement is reached.
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- US President Trump said the US is carrying out the greatest naval blockade in history and vowed continued Marine deployment in the Middle East, while he said he is not sure if Iran will seize the opportunity we're giving them to reach an agreement. We are trying to be flexible and give #Iran every chance to reach an agreement and save many lives.
- Russia extends jet fuel export ban through March 2027, according to IFX.
- Russia's Defence Ministry said they struck a vessel carrying military cargo in the Black Sea.
- Drone attack injures three in Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiysk.
- Iranian Navy Commander said orders are to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed, Al Mayadeen reported.
- IRGC has reportedly forced a US F-16 to leave Iranian airspace, fired warning shots at it.
- Israeli artillery reportedly targeted Qantara and eastern Zawtar in southern Lebanon.
- Explosion reported on a vessel near Oman’s port of Khasab, according to unofficial sources cited by Tasnim.
- Latvian army said threat in airspace over Ludza municipality has ended.
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