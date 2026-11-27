Florida Building Massive Islamic Campuses While Officials Stay Silent

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity,

Large Islamic campuses featuring mosques, full K-12 schools, daycare, and community facilities are rising across Florida. Some receive millions in state voucher funds. Officials have raised alarms about Sharia content, yet the construction continues with little sustained scrutiny.

Florida's school choice program has directed substantial public money to private Islamic schools. Hifz Academy and Bayaan Academy in the Tampa area have together received more than $18 million in scholarship funds over the past decade, according to data from the nonprofit that administers most of the state's scholarships.

Roughly two dozen Islamic schools statewide educate about 6,000 students and have received around $46 million.

? ISLAMIZATION ALERT: ANOTHER MASSIVE MOSQUE CAMPUS IS COMING TO FLORIDA



This is how parallel Islamic societies are built.



Outside Tampa, the Islamic Society of New Tampa (ISONET) - Masjid Daar-us-Salaam - is openly fundraising for its "Vision of Tomorrow." Their own words... https://t.co/AaLPo4TxaA pic.twitter.com/t4hx5GHsR6 — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) November 25, 2026

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson stated, "Schools that indoctrinate Sharia law should not be a part of our taxpayer-funded school voucher program."

Attorney General James Uthmeier said, "Sharia law seeks to destroy and supplant the pillars of our republican form of government and is incompatible with the Western tradition. The use of taxpayer-funded school vouchers to promote Sharia law likely contravenes Florida law and undermines our national security."

Governor Ron DeSantis has signed legislation allowing the state to designate certain groups as terrorist organizations and restricting the application of foreign religious law, including Sharia, in Florida courts. The measure also bars voucher funds for schools affiliated with designated terrorist groups. Despite these steps, new and expanded Islamic facilities continue to advance.

In the Tampa Bay area, the Islamic Society of Pinellas County acquired a 12-acre campus with existing religious and educational zoning. The project is planned to support a full-scale Islamic community center and a future Islamic school for hundreds of students.

Outside Tampa, the Islamic Society of New Tampa is fundraising for expansions that include a roughly 20,000-square-foot multipurpose facility, playgrounds, and activity spaces designed to serve as a regional hub for worship, education, childcare, and recreation.

In Sunrise, local approval was granted for a large Islamic complex on more than 11 acres that includes a mosque, daycare, K-12 school, and cafeteria.

Husseini Islamic Center's Project Orange near Orlando features an expanded facility with a mosque and 18 classrooms plus labs.

These developments mirror patterns already documented in Texas.

BREAKING: CHRISTIAN TEXAS IS UNDER ATTACK - ISLAM CONTINUES TO RAVAGE THE STATE



A major new Islamic expansion project is underway in Houston, and most Texans, along with the federal government, have NO CLUE it's happening.



THE MOSQUE'S OWN LEADERS STATED GOAL: CONVERT WHITE AND... pic.twitter.com/wcJHxsMG49 — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) November 24, 2026

Congressman Keith Self has described an existing Sharia-adherent enclave run by the East Plano Islamic Center in Plano that has operated for years next to law enforcement facilities.

NEW: 'Muslim City' in Texas gets legal win after a judge ordered that the state must comply with developers.



The East Plano Islamic Community (EPIC), which has now been rebranded to The Meadow, will feature 1,000 homes, a mosque, schools, and more.



Texas leaders are worried... pic.twitter.com/HoSvNeV307 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 30, 2026

"Sharia is alive, well, and operating in Plano, Texas. Right now, as I speak, there is an existing Sharia-adherent enclave run by the East Plano Islamic Center in my congressional district. It's been functioning for 12 years right in our midst. This is not a hypothetical or future threat. It is here, now and operational," Self said.

He added that it functions as "a parallel society, a de facto Sharia enclave operating in defiance of full assimilation into American law situated immediately adjacent to the very law enforcement facilities meant to protect our communities."

In McKinney, Texas, residents packed a city council meeting to oppose approval of a large Islamic center complex that includes a sanctuary, classroom building, and gym. An Iranian Christian who described himself as a Sharia law survivor told the council, "I'm a Sharia law survivor from Iran, and I'm here to tell you, this is a dangerous ideology you're allowing in the country." The council approved the project unanimously, citing zoning compliance.

Texas has also moved against unauthorized Islamic educational institutions. Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to issue a cease-and-desist order against the Texas American Muslim University in Richardson, which had been offering STEM degree programs bundled with mandatory Islamic Studies courses without state authorization.

Abbott stated, "I directed the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to issue a Cease & Desist to 'TexAM,' an unauthorized Islamic educational institution operating illegally in Texas. If they refuse to comply, legal action will follow. Texas will not allow illegal educational institutions to operate in our state."

A separate large residential project in Texas linked to the East Plano Islamic Center, rebranded as The Meadow, has drawn scrutiny over plans for homes, a mosque, and schools. A judge ordered state compliance with certain developer terms while the project remains under federal investigation. Governor Abbott has said, "We do not want Sharia law in the United States."

Florida's expansions proceed under a different political environment. Local approvals often occur with minimal public debate, and voucher funds continue to flow to participating Islamic schools. The facilities are designed as self-contained centers for education, worship, and community life.

Texas officials have treated similar projects as questions of parallel societies and compliance with state law. Florida's approach has emphasized formal restrictions on Sharia in courts and terrorist designations while leaving the physical growth of large Islamic campuses largely unchallenged.

The result is the steady creation of durable infrastructure that operates alongside, rather than fully within, the broader civic framework. Schools, mosques, and multi-acre campuses funded in part by taxpayers or approved by local governments establish long-term institutional presence.

Texas has demonstrated that state-level action against unauthorized operations and parallel enclaves is possible. Florida's continued expansion of these campuses while officials issue statements but take limited further action leaves the practical outcome largely in the hands of developers and local commissions.