Germans Have Had Enough: Majority Now Oppose Arming Ukraine As Merz Keeps Writing Checks

A majority of Germans now say their country should stop backing Ukraine militarily.

In the Körber Foundation's annual Berlin Pulse survey, released Nov. 24, 53% said Germany should not support Ukraine militarily in its war with Russia, against 46% who said it should. A year earlier, 59% backed military aid.

For the first time a majority of the German population trends against providing military assistance to Ukraine.



(New @KoerberIP Berlin Pulse survey). pic.twitter.com/MRdYww85L0 — Thorsten Benner (@thorstenbenner) November 24, 2026

That's a 13-point swing in support in twelve months, while Berlin keeps writing the checks: the 2026 federal budget set aside €11.5 billion for Ukraine, making Germany Kyiv's biggest backer in Europe.

Forsa conducted the survey for the foundation by telephone with 1,501 eligible voters from Sept. 15 to 28, with a margin of error of 2.5 points. The east has turned hardest: 67% of eastern Germans oppose military support, against 50% in the west, according to Forsa's tables.

Supporters of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) oppose arming Ukraine by 88% to 11%, while majorities of every other party's voters still back it: 73% of Greens, 67% of CDU/CSU voters, 64% of Social Democrats and 61% of Left Party supporters. The AfD's rise has the CDU weighing an all-party government to keep it from power in Saxony-Anhalt.

Substantial year-on-year drop in support among Germans for providing military aid to Ukraine.



From the Körber Stiftung's annual Berlin Pulse survey. https://t.co/VSvDWhruuk pic.twitter.com/uFnqDtU7xX — Tom Nuttall (@tom_nuttall) November 24, 2026

Germans have not warmed to Moscow: 82% still see Russia as a military threat, and 64% reject normalizing relations through eased sanctions or more energy imports. But they split 50% to 48% on whether Ukraine's fight protects Germany and Europe at all, and 61% say Berlin and Europe aren't doing enough to push for peace talks.

On Israel, 61% say Germany has no special obligation toward Israel arising from its responsibility for the Holocaust, while 36% say it does, down from 38% last year. Among Germans aged 18 to 29, 75% reject the special obligation, against 52% of those 60 and older. Only Green voters still back it by a majority, 56%; 81% of AfD voters reject it. Asked whether Germany should support Israel militarily in its war with Hamas, 83% said no; support held at 15%, the same as a year ago.

Forty-eight percent now want Germany to exercise more restraint in international crises, up from 43%, while 40% want it to engage more strongly. Even among those, 77% mean diplomatically and only 13% militarily. Sixty-four percent oppose Germany taking on a military leadership role in Europe.

Just 21% of Germans rate relations with the United States as good, and only 37% say "the West" still exists as a political and cultural entity. Eighty-three percent want Germany to stay neutral if the US-China rivalry escalates; 15% would take America's side. Only 35% see the US as a partner on the Ukraine war, though 64% still call the American bases in Germany important for national security, and 69% want Berlin to seek a nuclear umbrella from France and Britain.

In ARD's DeutschlandTrend for September, about four in ten Germans told Infratest dimap that military support for Ukraine goes too far, and rejection of arms for Kyiv outweighed support in the east and among AfD voters.

All of it lands as Germany heads into winter with gas storage well below its November target. In its tenth edition, the foundation's own editors wrote that the government's constraints now come "from a public that never has been so reluctant when it comes to Germany's international engagement."