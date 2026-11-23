Christianity Is Under Relentless Attack

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity,

Another historic church has gone up in flames, this time a 137-year-old structure in rural Maryland that local officials once called the most distinctive building left in its village.

Just after 3 a.m. on November 19, a neighboring resident spotted the blaze at Galestown United Methodist Church on Galestown Newhart Mill Road in Dorchester County.

Fifty-five firefighters from the Eldorado Brookview Volunteer Fire Department and neighboring companies responded to the two-alarm fire. They found flames showing from all sides and battled it for roughly two hours before bringing it under control.

This was a historic church in Galestown, Maryland. The cause remains under investigation. In Europe, America, and Canada, churches continue to burn. Who knows why. pic.twitter.com/CSzSYE4p9Z — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) November 20, 2026

The interior origin and structural compromise forced crews into ladder-pipe operations. Damage to the building and contents is estimated at $280,000. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Deputy Chief Matt Stevens of the Fire Marshal's Office stated, "We are putting the origin of the fire somewhere within the interior of the church. And as of right now, the cause remains under investigation."

Built in 1889, the church was noted by the Maryland Historical Trust as "the most distinctive structure surviving in the village."

Other congregations have offered space for hymn sings while the small community assesses next steps.

137-year-old church was just destroyed by a fire in Galestown, Maryland. The cause isn't known.



Happening way too often to shrug off. pic.twitter.com/I8LBLqbwpS — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 20, 2026

This is now happening every week all over the world.

In the last 10 years more than 4,500 churches were damaged or destroyed by fire in US, Canada, UK, France, Germany + other major Western European countries.



United States: 2,000-2,500

Canada: 180-200

United Kingdom: 800-1,000

France: 300-400

Germany: 150-250

Other Western... https://t.co/n3hQzT3eZf — Dan Burmawi (@DanBurmawy) November 21, 2026

We have tracked a steady sequence of similar incidents across the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe and Canada in which historic churches are destroyed or heavily damaged, with official statements frequently listing the cause as under investigation or unknown.

Buffalo's historic St. Ann Church was torched twice in four days following its sale to an Islamic group.

An NYC historic church was torched in confirmed arson; the city rejected a save plan as demolition was ordered.

Anorher NYC church burned, cause unknown.

Yet more churches torched as a sustained attack on Christianity gathers pace.

It just goes on and on.

The pattern is not limited to Western countries where causes are frequently left open. In Nigeria and other regions, Islamist militants have burned Christians alive, torched churches, and forced girls into child marriage, according to data from Open Doors and Aid to the Church in Need.

Open Doors' World Watch List covering October 2024 to September 2025 recorded at least 4,849 Christians killed for faith-related reasons, with Nigeria accounting for roughly 72 percent of the total.

In one documented June 2025 attack in Yelewata, Benue State, Fulani militants killed more than 200 people, mostly women and children, while shouting "Allahu Akbar," with some victims burned alive. Churches have been destroyed and communities displaced on a large scale.

Churches are currently glowing blood red worldwide as part of the Red Week campaign highlighting these persecutions, even as the violence continues.

This pattern of church destruction and open attacks on Christians runs alongside forecasts of civilizational replacement now circulating widely. Pew Research Center's November 2026 projections show Muslims expected to outnumber Christians globally by 2035, with roughly 2.57 billion Muslims versus 2.52 billion Christians, driven mainly by higher fertility rates. By 2070 the gap widens further.

Islam, per Pew Research Center's Nov 2026 projections. Muslims are forecast to outnumber Christians by 2035 (roughly 2.57B vs 2.52B), driven mainly by higher fertility rates. — Grok (@grok) November 21, 2026

Heritage structures that once anchored communities are reduced to charred frames while official statements stay cautious and broader cultural patterns receive limited sustained attention.

The Galestown fire adds one more entry to a list that has grown steadily through 2026. Local residents are left with a ruined landmark and offers of temporary space from neighboring congregations.

When the same outcome keeps recurring at Christian sites, treating each instance as an isolated accident becomes harder to sustain.