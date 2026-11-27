Germany: Record Number Of Female Victims Of Violent Crime Last Year, Migrants Vastly Overrepresented In Crime Data

Authored by Remix News Staff via Remix News,

The number of women registered as victims of violence in Germany hit a record high last year, according to the 2025 situation report from the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) on gender-specific crimes against women and domestic violence.

The document also revealed the large-scale overrepresentation of foreigners as perpetrators in violent crimes against women.

Overall, the registered victims of domestic violence reached 280,129, a new record, of whom about 197,667 (70.6 percent) were women and girls, which is up 2.8 percent from the prior year. Violence between partners accounted for the majority of these cases, with an estimated 142,800 female victims.

Police recorded 342 women and girls killed in 2025, an increase of 11 percent from 308 in 2024. About 60 percent. or 209 of these deaths, occurred in the context of current or former partners or family members.

Another 130 involved a partner or ex-partner.

Broader counts of attempted and completed homicides involving female victims rose more sharply to 1,176 from 859, though part of this jump reflects the delayed statistical inclusion of the Magdeburg Christmas market attack.

The data shows that 54,675 women or girls were registered as victims of sexual offenses, a 2.3 percent rise; almost half were minors at the time of the offense.

Human trafficking for sexual exploitation showed a sharper increase, with approximately 700 female victims, rising nearly 18 percent.

Digital violence against women also climbed substantially, reaching more than 31,000 registered female victims.

Foreigners overrepresented

Non-German suspects accounted for 35 percent of sexual offenses while only accounting for 14.8 percent of the population. They were 13,632 of 39,000 suspects.

The share was higher still in sexual harassment, around 42 percent, and in pimping and trafficking-related offenses, which were well above 60 percent in some breakdowns.

🇩🇪🔴Fact Check: German far-left leader claims most high-profile gang rape suspects are all White men. "Let's start with gang rape. So the most prominent cases we know of are all white men. Epstein, gang rape, Gisele Pelicot in France, gang rape, all by white men," said Jan van Aken, the co-leader of the German Left Party. His claims about Gisele Pelicot being "gang raped" by "all by white men" is rated as FALSE. According to analysis of names in the case, 12 have a Middle Eastern/North African names plus the 3 names associated with sub-Saharan Africa and the Pacific Islands. This means 27.5% of the 51 suspects are likely non-White. Not only is this far from "all" the suspects, but Middle Eastern and North Africans are estimated to be only 10% of the French population, which means they were significantly overrepresented in the rape of Pelicot. Regarding Epstein, while the charges in the case are reprehensible, nobody has been specifically convicted of gang rape in the case. There are numerous allegations that Prince Andrew committed gang rape but his case remains under investigation. The case involving Sean Diddy Combs, while not as prominent as the Epstein affair, also involved numerous allegations of gang rape as well, all involving African American suspects. Van Aken further states: "Gang rape exists, it's a huge problem. But to pretend that this is a migration problem, I would put a big question mark over that." The German statistics paint an entirely different story. Germany-wide, approximately 50% of all gang rape arrests involve foreign nationals, which predominately come from non-White regions like North Africa, the Middle East, and sub-Saharan African countries. Going further, if we examine only high-profile gang rape cases in Germany, it is clear that non-White suspects dominate. Cologne New Year's Eve 2015/16 Approximately 2,000 men participated in mass sexual assaults on over 1,200 women across multiple German cities. The perpetrators were predominantly men from North Africa (Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia) and the Middle East who had recently arrived as part of the 2015 migrant wave. Many of the women were forcibly gang raped by large crowds of non-White males. The scale of the attacks and the initial reluctance of police and media to report on them caused a massive political storm and directly led to Germany rewriting its sexual assault laws in 2016 Freiburg 2018 An 18-year-old woman was drugged inside a discotheque by a 22-year-old Syrian Kurd and then raped outside the building by a series of men. Eight perpetrators were convicted - seven Syrians and one German - while two additional men were convicted for failing to aid the victim. The case intensified the national debate over migration and deportation of criminal asylum seekers.The defendants comprised one German citizen, eight Syrians, two Algerians and one Iraqi. The main suspect, a 22-year-old Syrian Kurd, was already the subject of unenforced arrest warrants for other crimes at the time of the attack. Emma S., 2019 A 15-year-old girl was lured into bushes on a September night and raped by 11 men, two of whom also filmed the attack in September 2019. Two of the named perpetrators, Arsen K. and Fares L., filmed the attack. Based on available reporting the group was predominantly of migrant background, consistent with the broader Freiburg-area cases of that period. Hamburg Stadtpark, 2020 Nine men and boys gang-raped a 15-year-old girl in a Hamburg park over several hours in September 2020. All were under 20 at the time, meaning they were subject to juvenile law. Only one - an Iranian national who was 19 at the time - spent any time in jail. The case later made headlines again when a 20-year-old woman was sentenced to a weekend in jail for calling one of the rapists a "disgraceful rapist pig" on WhatsApp - a harsher punishment than most of the perpetrators received. All nine convicted men reportedly hailed from Afghanistan, Armenia, Egypt, Iran, Kuwait, Libya and Poland. Four of the defendants were German nationals, while four others held Armenian, Afghan, Kuwaiti and Montenegrin citizenship.. Only one, the Iranian national, received a prison sentence. Görlitzer Park, Berlin 2023 Three African men were charged with the rape, grievous bodily harm and aggravated robbery of a 27-year-old Georgian tourist. One of the suspects was a 21-year-old Somali man who had been traveling illegally in Germany since 2016 under eleven different identities. A second was a 22-year-old man from Guinea-Bissau said to have had four other identities and a criminal record across nine cases. Mallorca rape, 2023 In 2023, after the international media loudly trumpeted that five German men were arrested for raping an 18-year-old Spanish girl, it was quickly revealed that all of the men have a "migration background." Nevertheless, the vast majority of news outlets referred to the men as "Germans" and most made no mention of the fact that the men had a migration background, with many outlets even referring to them as a "German pack." While Spanish news outlet Ultima Hora reported that the 21- to 23-year-old suspects were of Turkish origin, much of the Spanish press was fixated on the "German" aspect of the crime, which the men allegedly filmed on their smartphones. Even the German press was quick to claim the men were Germans with no context, with Welt, one of the most popular conservative papers in the country, running the headline "Five German vacationers on Mallorca have to be remanded in custody." At no point in the piece does Welt mention the migration background of the suspects. The same story was told throughout the international press, with Associated Press, Deutsche Welle, and the Daily Mail making no mention of the men's migration background. Heinsberg, 2025 A 17-year-old girl was lured by her ex-boyfriend to an apartment where five Syrian men between 17 and 26 were waiting. She was raped while threatened with a Taser. A pistol was also found during the subsequent search. The investigation later expanded to three separate rape cases after more victims came forward. Dresden gang rape, 2025 Three Syrian men allegedly raped a 27-year-old woman on the hood of a car in Dresden, with one of the defendants subsequently complaining about being assigned a female interpreter during proceedings. Herford, 2024 In 2024, a drugged 18-year-old was raped by seven suspects inside a parked vehicle in a fast food restaurant car park. The suspects included two Iraqi nationals - considered the main suspects - one German-Syrian, and four others with German citizenship (migration background unknown). The two Iraqis were remanded in custody. Police investigated the use of knockout drugs administered to the girl inside a nearby dance hall before the attack. Berlin, 2026 Just days after van Aken's podcast interview, a case made national headlines after it was revealed that nine suspects sexually assaulted and even raped a Turkish-Kurdish schoolgirl at the Gropiusstadt youth centre in Neukölln. Nine boys of Arab descent took turns molesting the same girl in a back room while one boy stood guard in the doorway. Instead of going to the authorities, staff kept quiet, reportedly to avoid having the young people immediately labeled "typical Muslims." These are just a small sampling of cases involving foreign nationals and gang rape. — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) March 17, 2026

For domestic and partnership violence cases with female victims, the non-German suspect shares were 37.2 percent and 39 percent, respectively. In homicides with at least one female victim, the figure was about 33 percent.

What was the migration background of German suspects?

Perhaps one of the most contentious topics when it comes to crime data in Germany and other Western countries is the background of suspects. Many of the crimes listed by Germans are committed by foreigners who were naturalized or have parents who have a foreign background, but it is impossible to say how many because Germany obscures this data, unlike Denmark, which actively records this data to ascertain integration and criminality rates of former foreigners.

One German commentator, Anabel Schunke, asked this very question about the most recent data.

"It would also be interesting to know what proportion of German citizens have a migration background. Without that figure, it's hard to assess how many 'ethnically German' men are actually contributing to these numbers. This is not meant to let German men off the hook, but you can only analyze this properly if you have all the data. In any case, I'm certain that this murderous increase also has a lot to do with migration," she wrote.

36,9%! Ich wiederhole: Um 36,9% ist die Zahl der versuchten und vollendeten Tötungsdelikte an Frauen binnen nur EINES EINZIGEN Jahres angestiegen. Damit starben im Schnitt VIER Frauen und Mädchen pro WOCHE durch häusliche Gewalt. Nun brauchen wir nicht so zu tun, als würden nur Migranten ihren Frauen so etwas antun, aber der Einfluss ist auf die Zahlen durch die Migration ist eindeutig. Die Anzahl der nichtdeutschen Tatverdächtigen liegt - wie auch bei anderen Gewaltdelikten - deutlich über dem Anteil von Ausländern in der Bevölkerung - und zwar bei 37,2%, obwohl der Anteil an der Gesamtbevölkerung nur bei 14% liegt. Interessant wäre auch hier wieder zu wissen, wie hoch der Anteil der deutschen Staatsbürger mit Migrationshintergrund ist. Ohne diese Zahl lässt sich schlecht beurteilen, wie viele „biodeutsche" Männer tatsächlich an den Zahlen beteiligt sind. Das soll kein Freispruch für deutsche Männer sein, aber man kann hier nur vernünftig analysieren, wenn man alle Daten hat. Ich bin mir jedenfalls sicher, dass dieser ermorde Anstieg auch viel mit der Migration zu tun hat. Bleibt die Frage: Warum jetzt? Also die Migration läuft ja schon in der unkontrollierten Form seit 2015. Spielt Frauenhass und „manosphere" im Netz auch eine Rolle? In jedem Fall ist klar: Wir haben ein gewaltiges Problem. 36,9%. Wie würde der deutsche Staat reagieren, wenn es plötzlich 36,9% mehr Steuerhinterziehungen geben würde? Vermutlich würde man mehr dagegen tun, als gegen die Tötung von Frauen. ttps://bild.de/leben-wissen/neue-bka-zahlen-vorgestellt-drastischer-anstieg-bei-gewalt-gegen-frauen-6b032922816dfbaedcce8a5c — Anabel Schunke (@ainyrockstar) November 24, 2026

Schunke also points to alarm at the massive increase in just one year in murder and attempted murder against women.

"Let me repeat: The number of attempted and completed homicides of women has risen by 36.9% in just ONE SINGLE year. That means an average of FOUR women and girls died each WEEK as a result of domestic violence," she wrote, adding, "In any case, one thing is clear: We have a massive problem. 36.9%. How would the German state react if there were suddenly 36.9% more tax evasion? Presumably, it would do more to combat that than it does to combat the killing of women."

In Germany, all dual citizens in the federal criminal data are listed as "German" without any reference to their other nationality, and there are millions of such citizens, many of them with a Turkish background. There are millions of other Germans who have a migration background, which the crime data also does not record at the federal level.