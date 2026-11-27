"HOLY SH*T": Top Computer Scientist Warns AI Labs Hiding "Bombshells" That Could Shatter Encryption Worldwide

Scott Aaronson, a prominent theoretical computer scientist at the University of Texas at Austin, has sounded the alarm over the accelerating pace of AI-powered mathematical discoveries and their potentially staggering implications.

In a blog post titled "HOLY SHIT HOLY SHIT HOLY SHIT HOLY SHIT," Aaronson alleged that OpenAI and Anthropic are rumored to have been knocking down mathematical problems at such a rapid pace that some breakthroughs are appearing on GitHub without the fanfare of traditional press announcements. Perhaps the most unsettling revelation concerns cryptography, the technology underpinning everything from cryptocurrency wallets and banking transactions to classified government communications.

"I'm virtually certain, from multiple reliable sources, that the AI labs are now sitting on one or more bombshells in that area," Aaronson claimed.

Aaronson hedged that he hasn't seen the details of the breakthroughs himself and stopped short of speculating about which encryption systems could be at risk.

Yet, the prospect of AI rendering existing encryption methods obsolete is apparently only one piece of a much bigger story.

Aaronson then wrote that he believes artificial intelligence is increasingly capable of solving fundamental mathematical problems that have frustrated human researchers for generations, with discoveries now arriving in rapid succession.

"All these questions from the ancient days are now just getting ... straight-up answered, rather than slowly illuminated with a drip-drip-drip of clues," the computer scientist wrote. "To give an idea of how much things have changed, the other day Yupan Liu put a preprint on the arXiv proving that QIP(2) = PSPACE - that is, quantum interactive protocols with only two messages have the full power of those with three, or any polynomial number."

"As recently as 2025, this would've considered been one of the top complexity results of the year, and the fact that Yupan had used AI to help achieve it would've been strange and wonderful," he added. "These days, I had to remind myself it had even happened, and the use of AI was so standard that it didn't even raise an eyebrow."

The computer scientist even suggested that developments over the past week resemble what he had long imagined the onset of an AI singularity would look like.

"Right now - this past week - is very much like I would've always imagined the beginning of an AI singularity to look and feel like," Aaronson wrote. "I just hope we'll get lucky, and it will 'merely' be a singularity for our little corner of the world that involves hard math problems."

Aaronson's warning comes amid a wave of technology outages and cybersecurity breaches that have rattled some of America's most powerful corporations and government agencies. Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, JPMorgan Chase and the NSA have suffered service disruptions, while the CIA, FBI and Department of Homeland Security have been hit by separate cybersecurity incidents.

No direct link between these incidents and AI-powered cryptographic breakthroughs has been established.