Iranian Insider Claims Kuwait Strike That Killed Two Italians Was A Ukrainian "False Flag" To Impress Trump

A former adviser to Iran's nuclear negotiating team is blaming Ukraine for Thursday's drone strike in Kuwait that killed two Italian defense technicians, claiming the attack was a "false flag" by Kyiv meant to show President Trump what Ukraine can do, as Tehran's diplomats denied any role and called the incident "suspicious."

"It is widely believed in Iran that the attack on Kuwait was a false flag operation, likely carried out by the Ukrainian regime, because its operatives are now present across the region, including in northern Iraq and Syria," Mohammad Marandi, who advised Iran's negotiators in the talks with the US in Pakistan, wrote on X. "Ukraine aims to demonstrate its potential to Trump."

It is widely believed in Iran that the attack on Kuwait was a false flag operation, likely carried out by the Ukrainian regime, because its operatives are now present across the region, including in northern Iraq and Syria. Ukraine aims to demonstrate its potential to Trump. — Seyed Mohammad Marandi (@s_m_marandi) November 26, 2026

Five hours later Marandi went further, tying Zelensky to Israel and putting the onus on Kuwait: "If Kuwait is sincere, it should agree to a joint investigation."

Iranians are asking why the attack on Kuwait occurred while a flood of fake news about Iran is being spread by the Zionist regime and its US lobby, especially since the Zelenski is a Zionist. If Kuwait is sincere, it should agree to a joint investigation.https://t.co/hiEWyMSFAr — Seyed Mohammad Marandi (@s_m_marandi) November 26, 2026

The Revolutionary Guards-affiliated Fars news agency pushed the same line, quoting an unnamed security source who claimed Ukrainian operatives had deployed thousands of drones and other unmanned aircraft across several Middle Eastern countries, including Iraq's Kurdistan region.

Iran's official response stopped short of naming Kyiv. Its embassy in Rome "categorically" rejected the allegation that Iran was behind the attack and warned of "'false flag' activities and operations aimed at expanding the scope of the conflict," including "drawing Europe into the crisis."

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Rome categorically rejects the allegation that Iran was behind today's purported drone attack on a military facility in Kuwait - an incident that resulted in the deaths of two Italian nationals.



The Embassy draws attention to the... — Ambasciata della R I dell'Iran-Roma (@iraninitaly) November 26, 2026

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said he had called his Italian and Kuwaiti counterparts to offer condolences, and that "the incident is suspicious and looks like a precooked recipe for war." Tehran, he added, stands "ready to cooperate with Kuwait and Italy to determine the cause of the incident."

In calls with my Italian and Kuwaiti counterparts, expressed condolences over deaths of Italian citizens in Kuwait.



The incident is suspicious and looks like a precooked recipe for war.



We stand ready to cooperate with Kuwait and Italy to determine the cause of the incident. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) November 26, 2026

Kuwait's Defense Ministry said debris from intercepted Iranian drones struck a military facility on Thursday, wounding four people, among them a Kuwaiti and a Pakistani national. The two Italians later died of their injuries. As we reported, the attack was big enough to divert commercial air traffic in the area.

Italy's Foreign Ministry said the men were civilian technicians for Rheinmetall Italia, the Italian arm of the German arms maker, doing maintenance on antennas for the Skyguard air defense system used by Kuwait's armed forces. ANSA named them as Antonio Saccoccio, 65, of Formia, and Emanuele Lo Russo, 36, of Rome. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Rome would lodge a complaint with Iran's embassy.

Saudi Arabia held Tehran responsible and demanded an immediate halt to its attacks, Bahrain asked the UN Security Council to hold Iran to account, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for more pressure on Tehran, saying Gulf security "is a matter of security for us all."

The Ukrainian angle rests on a deployment Kyiv has advertised itself. Zelensky has confirmed some 200 Ukrainian drone operatives are in the Middle East, with teams in Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE and Saudi Arabia helping shoot down Iranian Shaheds, some of them at Washington's request. "Ukraine has the greatest experience in the world in countering attack drones," he said in March.

In July, after Iraq's national security adviser said people working for Ukraine had bombed Iraqi government facilities, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry rejected "the unfounded and unsubstantiated allegations" and said they matched Russian propaganda.

Kuwait, a key US ally, has come under repeated Iranian fire since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28. Earlier this month, Iran hit US bases in Kuwait after the Pentagon struck Qeshm Island, and this time Tehran is asking Kuwait and Italy to investigate with it.