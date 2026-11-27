"Massive, And Purposeful, Error": Trump Calls Pre-Election GDP Numbers "FAKE", Demands Investigation

President Trump spent Thanksgiving morning demanding an "immediate investigation" of the government's GDP numbers, accusing the economists who compile them of publishing a growth figure that was too low before the midterms and only fixing it after the votes were counted.

"It was just revealed that the REAL Numbers on the Economy, published before the Election, were FAKE, and a correction was issued yesterday by the people in the Government Agency that does these numbers," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Why wasn't the correct number issued before the Election? I am asking for an immediate investigation of this situation," he added. "This is not a small error, this is a massive, and purposeful, error."

The agency is the Bureau of Economic Analysis, which sits inside his own Commerce Department. On Wednesday its second estimate put third-quarter growth at a 4.3% annualized rate, up 0.9 percentage point from the 3.4% advance print it published Oct. 29, five days before the Nov. 3 midterms. Wall Street had expected a token bump to 3.5%, as we reported Wednesday.

In a second post, Trump wished "a Happy Thanksgiving to even those who issued fake Economic Numbers, just prior to the Election, and corrected them yesterday, three weeks late," calling it a "RECORD SETTING ERROR, and one so grave that it should be immediately investigated."

According to the BEA, the upgrade came mainly from higher investment and consumer spending than first estimated. The investment revision was led by intellectual property products, notably software, and rests mostly on revisions to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Producer Price Index. On the consumer side, goods (led by pharmaceuticals and software) were revised up, partly offset by a cut to health care services. The bureau's third estimate is due Dec. 23.

The 0.9-point move is big, but by CNBC's count it is not a record: it is the largest since a 1.2-point revision to the second quarter of 2020, and ties for 16th-largest since 1990, against an average revision of 0.43 point over 147 quarters. The BEA's own history has far bigger swings: the fourth quarter of 2008, first reported as a 3.8% contraction, was later revised to -8.9%.

White House spokesman Matthew Middleton defended the revised figures, saying the upgrade shows Trump's policies are "delivering results."

It is not the first time Trump has turned on the statisticians. In August 2025 he fired BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer after a weak July jobs report and a 258,000 downward revision to May and June, calling the numbers "RIGGED." This time the complaint runs the other way: the number he calls fake made his economy look worse, not better.

And by Trump's telling, even 4.3% undersells it: "The American Economy under The Trump Administration is doing FAR BETTER than the good numbers already released," Trump wrote.