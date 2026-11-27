Nvidia Pares Gains As Report Traces Shipment Of Restricted AI Blackwell Chips To China Data Center Project

Nvidia shares are trimming some of its gains in premarket trading in New York, alongside Nasdaq 100 futures, as Bloomberg publishes an in-depth report this morning tracing how the chip company's powerful AI Blackwell processors ended up in Shanghai data centers linked to Megaspeed founder Alice Huang.

The report draws on regulatory filings showing that two Chinese firms disclosed the chip stacks in documents used to secure financing for equipment at the Yangtze River Delta Project.

The first is Shanghai Shuoyao, which pledged a GB300 NVL72 rack as collateral for a $14 million loan from Shanghai Innovation Bank. A second company, Shanghai Kezhan, listed a GB200 server when obtaining a $13.5 million loan in late 2025 from a leasing firm owned by a local Shanghai government agency.

Notably, Nvidia's GB300 chip stacks are barred from shipment to China without a US export license. Bloomberg traced the GB300 rack's serial number through a public warranty database to Taiwan's Gigabyte Technology Co., combined with the regulatory filings.

The findings are the first real evidence that Blackwell processors ended up in Chinese data centers, but the big question remains whether these chip stacks received US authorization.

Gigabyte responded to the report, saying it "conducts all business in compliance with applicable laws and regulations," adding, "All transactions are subject to our internal compliance requirements and the relevant laws and regulations in effect at the time."

Bloomberg noted that it has no evidence that Megaspeed itself diverted Nvidia hardware to the facility.

Earlier this week, the US Commerce Department added Singapore-based Megaspeed to its trade blacklist, following an uproar in Washington over the recent reinstatement of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and the controversy surrounding Alice Huang's alleged links to Chinese intelligence agencies.

CNBC reported that President Trump assured Nvidia's board that Jensen Huang had not violated US national security laws. The reported assurances come as Washington tightens restrictions on the flow of advanced Nvidia AI chips to China.

On Thursday, Nvidia told its manufacturing partners to halt server shipments to four Southeast Asian countries, a move that insiders described as "causing sheer chaos in the region."

As we previously noted, one important development in the aftermath of the Jensen Huang saga is that data centers across Asia are racing to offload excess computing capacity to US buyers, sending GPU rental rates tumbling. Read the full report here.