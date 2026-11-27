Philippines To Upgrade Airport Near Taiwan To Expand US Military Access

Authored by Dave DeCamp via AntiWar.com

The Philippines has announced plans to upgrade an airport on an island in its northernmost province of Batanes, near Taiwan, to expand access for US military aircraft, as the US continues to build up its forces in the region to prepare for a potential future war with China.

The US and the Philippines first announced during President Trump’s visit to Manila last week that the airport on Basco, an island in the Luzon Strait about 120 miles from the southern coast of Taiwan, would be upgraded "to improve US-Philippine operational access, disaster response, and commercial supply chains in the Philippines’ northernmost islands."

Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro said the upgrade would ensure that larger aircraft, including those from the US military, could use the airport.

"We really need to build resilience in Batanes," he said, according to Bloomberg. "The airport there is not an all-weather airport, and it has a very short runway."

The US military has been active in Batanes, and in May, it deployed its Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System (NMESIS), an anti-ship missile system, to Basco as part of the annual Balikatan exercises with the Philippines. In June, US Marines were deployed to Itbayat, an island that's further north than Basco and about 100 miles from Taiwan.

The US also recently deployed an NMESIS system to Yonaguni, Japan’s westernmost island, which lies just 68 miles east of Taiwan. The US military activity is part of a strategy to build up forces in the first island chain, an area the Pentagon seeks to deny China access to under the 2026 National Defense Strategy, though the US military buildup along the first island chain has been accompanied by an increase in Chinese military activity in the region.

The upgrades to the Basco airport were part of a series of agreements the US and the Philippines announced during Trump's visit to the Southeast Asian nation. Other deals included $2 billion in US military aid loans and $400 million in US military aid to bolster Philippine forces in the South China Sea.