Russia Extends Jet Fuel Export Ban As Ukrainian Drone Barrage Batters Refineries

Brent crude futures briefly climbed to $98 a barrel overnight before retreating to around $96, remaining on track for their first weekly gain this month. The move higher this week has been driven largely by a rising war risk premium following Iran-backed Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia's Jazan refinery and Ras Tanura export hub, while continued drone attacks pummeling tankers in the critical maritime chokepoints in the Middle East area have kept supply disruption fears elevated.

Another notable development in energy markets this morning: Russia extended its ban on most jet fuel exports through March, adding to concerns about global refined-fuel supplies.

Moscow's decision comes amid an intensified Ukrainian drone campaign that has targeted at least 18 Russian oil refineries since late October.

🔥🛢️14 Russian refineries struck in 19 days with a combined nominal annual refining capacity of approximately 169.35 million tonnes.



Three additions: Ilsky, Salavat and Ufa’s Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim



** The strikes on Ilsky and Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim were officially announced, but… pic.twitter.com/waOxEGEwoh — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 17, 2026

"The government continues to work to maintain a reliable and uninterrupted supply of fuel to the domestic market," Russian officials said in a statement, quoted by Bloomberg.

UBS markets analyst Nana Antiedu provided additional context:

Russian supply constraints add further upward pressure, with Moscow extending its ban on most jet fuel exports through March amid ongoing Ukrainian strikes on domestic refineries, and total crude and condensate production expected to fall to around 494 mn tons this year from 511.4 mn tons in 2025.

Here in the US, Thanksgiving Day is over, and tens of millions of pounds of turkey, potatoes, gravy and pumpkin pie have been scarfed down by Americans. Millions of motorists are expected to hit the highways on Black Friday and through the weekend as they head home from spending time with family and friends over this holiday week.

AAA data show US gasoline prices averaging around $3.55 a gallon, while diesel remains stubbornly high at about $5.70, reflecting the ongoing global refining crisis, which is particularly severe for industrial fuels.

Looking ahead, the next OPEC+ ministerial meeting is scheduled for Sunday. Reuters reports that producers are expected to leave first-quarter 2027 output targets unchanged. The IEA recently warned that the global oil market would return to a surplus in the fourth quarter of this year.