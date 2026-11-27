Tucker Carlson Readying 2028 Campaign - But There's A Catch: Report

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is reportedly preparing to launch a third-party presidential campaign in 2028 if Secretary of State Marco Rubio secures the Republican nomination, according to the Washington Examiner.

However, Carlson would stay out of the presidential race if Vice President JD Vance emerged as the Republican nominee. The report comes after the former Fox News host took aim at Rubio during a Monday interview with conservative commentator Brandon Straka, the founder of the #WalkAway campaign, accusing the secretary of state of embracing a foreign policy at odds with the America First agenda.

"If you think that Marco Rubio is better for this country than JD Vance, then you, my friend, are a neocon," Carlson bluntly told Straka. "That's just the point. Now if you have another candidate who's got a shot, tell me who it is."

Tucker Carlson is definitely not pushing JD Vance for President 💀



"I'm not an advisor of his... But if you think Marco Rubio is better for this country than JD Vance, then you my friend, are a neocon." pic.twitter.com/a1i9wcAc57 — S.ocks (@whitesocksAF) November 24, 2026

Carlson also defended his friendship with Vance, saying he had him on his show long before he entered politics because they saw eye to eye on the issues.

"I've known JD since before he got into politics," Carlson said. "I did provide a platform for him because I agreed with everything he said, and I like him a lot. Everything he said, but I agreed basically with his orientation, which was America First. I still do."

"It's made me sad because for whatever faults JD has, which, like all of us, he has faults, but compared to what ... Marco Rubio? Are you joking?" Carlson asked.

Carlson has repeatedly poured cold water on speculation that he could run for the White House. As recently as June, the former Fox News host told radio host Alex Jones, "Of course I'm not planning to run for president."

"I mean, of course, never said or done anything that would suggest I have an interest in political office, because I don't," he added. "I never have an interest in political office ever. It's just not kind of what I do for a living. It's not what I'm interested in. I really don't like politicians."