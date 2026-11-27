UK's Labour Swore It Wouldn't Tax Workers, Now Their Paychecks Are Coughing Up £21 Billion More

Britain's workers handed the Treasury an extra £20.9 billion in PAYE income tax and National Insurance in the first seven months of the tax year, as frozen thresholds drag more of every pay rise into higher bands, despite Labour's 2024 manifesto promise not to raise taxes on working people.

John Healey, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer

PAYE income tax and National Insurance receipts reached £293.5 billion from April to October, up 7.7% on the same stretch last year, according to HMRC's monthly bulletin published Friday. Total tax and National Insurance receipts came to £546.6 billion, £33.4 billion more than a year earlier, and Self Assessment receipts rose £2.2 billion to £21.1 billion. HMRC cautions that year-on-year comparisons for income tax, National Insurance and VAT should be read with care after a change in its methodology this year.

The personal allowance is stuck at £12,570 and the higher-rate threshold at £50,270 under a freeze the Conservative government first announced in 2021. As wages rise, more workers cross into paying tax or into the 40% band, and the Treasury collects more without touching a headline rate - the process known as fiscal drag, and the reason the freeze is called a stealth tax.

Frozen income tax continues to take a "huge toll," Sarah Coles of investment platform AJ Bell said in comments carried by the Telegraph. "The thresholds have now been frozen for more than five and a half years - during which time the average weekly wage has risen by around a third," she said. "It's no wonder that so many people have seen pay rises take them over a threshold, so they're paying more tax at higher rates."

Labour's 2024 manifesto said the party "will not increase taxes on working people." In her first Budget in October 2024, then-Chancellor Rachel Reeves told MPs: "I have come to the conclusion that extending the threshold freeze would hurt working people. It would take more money out of their payslips."

A year later she extended it anyway, freezing every personal income tax threshold until 2030-31 in the November 2025 Budget, as we reported at the time.

Her successor, John Healey, kept the freeze in last month's Budget. He did not mention income tax thresholds at all in his Budget speech while stressing the government's pledge not to raise the rates of income tax, National Insurance or VAT, according to Which?

The Office for Budget Responsibility estimates frozen thresholds could bring in more than £55 billion a year extra by 2030. By 2030-31 the freeze is set to pull 5.2 million more people into paying income tax and create 4.8 million more higher-rate taxpayers, by OBR forecasts and House of Commons Library analysis, lifting the share of taxpayers in the upper bands to about 24% from 15% in 2021-22.

Borrowing still ran to £17.0 billion in October, £0.8 billion more than a year earlier, the ONS said Friday. Borrowing for the financial year so far, £111.3 billion, is £7.3 billion below last year's but £3.3 billion above the OBR's March forecast. Central government debt interest alone came to £11.2 billion in October, £2.8 billion more than in October 2025, with debt at 95.8% of GDP.

Those who can leave are heading for the exits. For everyone else, the thresholds stay locked until April 2031, and every pay rise between now and then is taxed against bands set in 2021.