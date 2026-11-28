Migrant Caravan Headed For US Falls Apart Despite Democrat Midterm Blitz

Why is it that millions of illegal migrants forming vast travel caravans across South America, Central America and Mexico were able to enter the US so easily during the Biden Administration? Meanwhile, the invasions have been completely shut down under the Trump Administration with a 97% drop in border encounters?

The change didn't require a border wall (though a wall might be helpful). Rather, it took some simple changes in policy, the enforcement of existing immigration laws, pressure on the Mexican government to do their jobs, and the throttling of funding from agencies like USAID, which was feeding progressive NGO groups who were then funneling that cash to help migrants reach the US border.

The difference is undeniable, but for anyone needing a historic reminder, this is what the southern border of the US was like only a few short years ago. Also keep in mind that for a couple of years the Democrats and Biden tried to claim that this was not really happening...

The numbers started to decline in 2024 (the damage had already been done) after Texas Governor Greg Abbott initiated "Operation Lone Star" despite White House interference. The Biden Admin then tried to take credit for the drop in border encounters, while at the same using planes to fly hundreds of thousands of illegals directly into the US.

The point is, the migrant invasion was organized and engineered with the help of left wing authorities and NGOs operating within the US. Once these factors were removed, the migrant numbers crumbled.

Things might escalate once again in 2027 in light of the Democrat midterm "Blue Wave", however, for now the caravans are still being thwarted. One such caravan sparked national interest after the US midterms; the Democrat sweep in the elections inspired at least 1500 immigrants to once again test the southern border.

This particular caravan has fallen apart, though. The Mexican government, under economic pressure from the Trump Administration, have finally started enforcing restrictions and arresting groups of migrants crossing their territory. For many years, Mexico has used the border as a kind of "stream valve", dumping their poor (and often their criminals) into the US. This attitude has shifted dramatically in the past two years (and can shift back just as easily in 2029 depending on election outcomes).

Another factor migrants cited for preventing the progress of the caravan was the lack of aid and supplies. The shutdown of agencies like USAID has strained cash flows for progressive NGOs, and many of these NGOs have been heavily involved in providing support to migrants heading to the US. Without these resources, the trek across Central America and Mexico becomes far more precarious.

The event is a reminder that the current peace and security of the US border is entirely dependent on the fickle tides of government. One side (the Democrats) simply will not enforce immigration law, and migrants know this. The hordes are merely waiting, biding their time, until the government goes full blue.