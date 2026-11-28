FDIC Shutters $6BN Indiana Lender In Biggest Bank Failure In Two Years

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. announced late Friday that regulators had closed Indiana-based United Fidelity Bank, marking the largest US bank failure since Republic First Bank in 2024. The closure brings this year's tally of FDIC-insured bank failures to seven.

The FDIC estimates that United Fidelity's failure will cost the Deposit Insurance Fund $1.83 billion. At the end of September, the bank had about $5.9 billion in total assets and $5.4 billion in deposits.

United Fidelity was a community bank headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, with 22 branches across Indiana, Illinois, Florida, Colorado, and the US Virgin Islands.

The FDIC said that First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company, based in Raleigh, North Carolina, would "assume substantially all deposits and purchase substantially all assets of United Fidelity."

All United Fidelity branches will reopen on Saturday under the First Citizens brand during usual business hours.

At the end of June, United Fidelity reported just $16.7 million in noncurrent loans. Three months later, according to its Sept. 30 call report, $2.16 billion of its roughly $3.05 billion loan book was noncurrent, about 70%, and $2.14 billion of that was multifamily real estate, nearly four-fifths of the $2.72 billion it had lent on apartment buildings.

The same report shows $362.6 million in loan charge-offs in the first nine months of 2026, all but about $140,000 of them on multifamily loans, and the bank lost $249.6 million in the nine months, almost all of it in the third quarter. Equity capital fell from $652.5 million in June to $389.7 million.

On Sept. 17, before those numbers were filed, the OCC issued a prompt corrective action directive, and on Sept. 29 it replaced it with an amended one stating that the bank's capital category was "critically undercapitalized". It gave the board until Oct. 4 to file a capital restoration plan and a plan to sell enough shares to make the bank adequately capitalized again.

The directive capped the bank's deposits at their Sept. 17 level and barred it, without the OCC's sign-off, from making, renewing or extending any commercial loan, funding anything secured by commercial real estate, or selling any asset worth more than $250,000. It banned bonuses to senior executives and any transfer of assets to insiders, a list that names the directors, officers and employees of Pedcor Financial and Pedcor Investments affiliates.

Pedcor Financial, LLC, of Carmel, Indiana, controls the bank through two holding companies, according to the written agreement those companies signed with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago in June 2024, which bound them to act as a "source of strength" to the bank. The deal First Citizens struck also takes in the bank's subsidiaries, among them its real estate development and management unit, Pedcor Homes, Reuters reported.

The bank had been under an OCC consent order since October 2023 over unsafe or unsound practices in corporate governance and enterprise risk management, credit underwriting and administration, liquidity risk management and interest rate risk management.

United Fidelity had itself been a buyer of failed banks: it assumed all the deposits of First City Bank of Florida in 2020, beating a field of bidders that included First-Citizens. It is the first Evansville bank to fail since Integra in 2011, the Evansville Courier & Press noted.

The failure brings this year's US bank closures to seven, the highest yearly count since 2017, according to FDIC data.

Other notable failures in recent years include Silicon Valley Bank, whose 2023 collapse sent shockwaves through the technology and venture capital sectors.

Not long ago, Federal Reserve Governor Michael Barr warned that an "agentic bank run" could trigger a stampede of withdrawals and send the financial system into crisis mode within minutes.

On Thursday, a day before the OCC closed it, the bank wished its customers a happy Thanksgiving:

🦃 Happy Thanksgiving from United Fidelity Bank!



Our Banking Centers are closed today in observance of Thanksgiving Day.



Bank anytime with Online Banking, the Mobile App, and 100,000+ surcharge-free ATMs nationwide.



🔗 https://t.co/U8IR73Upns pic.twitter.com/q8lE3Ohq72 — United Fidelity Bank (@united_fidelity) November 26, 2026

The big question is what United Fidelity's assets consisted of, what they were actually worth, and how readily they could be converted into cash.

Well, United Fidelity was heavily concentrated in apartment lending and real estate investments. Its failure comes amid a multifamily property downturn, which we recently highlighted in our note titled "Multifamily CRE Meltdown Keeps Getting Uglier."

The next question is how many small banks have financed the data center buildout, and how much exposure they have accumulated.