"We Do Not Sell Your Personal Information": Bankrupt Character.AI Puts 21 Million Users' Private Chats On The Auction Block

Authored by Naveen Athrappully via The Epoch Times,

A bipartisan coalition of 42 attorneys general has asked a bankruptcy court to block the proposed sale of nearly all of Character.AI's remaining assets, including sensitive user data, citing privacy concerns and the undisclosed ownership of the initial bidder.

The coalition is opposing the company's plan "to sell its platform and the private chat histories of more than 21 million U.S. accounts - more than 2.1 million of them registered to minors - with no safeguards for consumers whose conversations are being sold," according to a Nov. 24 statement from the office of California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

"Whoever buys them would have access to sensitive data that may be in the content of these chats, despite Character.AI having previously told consumers that their personal information would not be sold," the statement said.

https://t.co/pghuCVwZ5M plans to auction off its platform, including the IP addresses and private chat histories of its users—many of them children—with zero protection for these users.



We’re opposing.



Bankruptcy shouldn’t be used to sidestep the law.https://t.co/Y0MLxz84xn — Rob Bonta (@AGRobBonta) November 24, 2026

The sale auction is set for Dec. 1.

Character.AI, which offers AI chatbot companions to users, filed for Chapter 11 in October with the Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is now seeking court approval to sell "nearly all of its private customer data," the attorneys general said in a filing submitted to the court on Nov. 20.

The company collects sensitive personal information, including names, locations, emails, phone numbers, voice recordings, personal communications, payment information, and chat content.

The filing raised privacy concerns about three specific chat categories - chats involving sexual content with minors, chats in which users disclosed their sensitive medical or mental health information, and chats where users disclosed self-harm, suicidal thoughts, and eating disorders.

This week, Character AI said it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, citing legal and operational woes. Character AI is an app and website that allows users to interact with hyper-realistic digital companions.



Juliana Peralta’s parents warned about the platform after… pic.twitter.com/AzfhZq7VG6 — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 14, 2026

Character.AI is seeking to sell such personal data to an "unknown entity," Smirks and Pangs Acquisition LLC, with "undisclosed ownership and financing," the filing said.

Smirks and Pangs formed only a day before Character.AI selected it as the stalking-horse bidder, a role typically used to set the base purchase price.

"Bankruptcy does not suspend the law that governs this protected data," the filing said.

The attorneys general argued that state privacy laws prohibit or restrict Character.AI from selling certain categories of users' personal information, particularly conversations involving minors and sensitive data.

The filing also added that "the platform itself cannot be transferred without the safeguards that state consumer protection and companion-chatbot laws require."

The filing challenged the sale, citing potential violations of various state and federal laws, including Title 28 of U.S. Code, Section 959, which requires the company to manage user data "as state law requires."

The attorneys general argued that Section 959(b), which requires debtors in possession to comply with applicable state laws when managing and operating property, prevents Character.AI from using bankruptcy proceedings to circumvent state privacy protections.

The filing also accused the sale process of potentially violating the federal Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, which generally prohibits companies from disclosing data of under-13 users without securing verifiable parental consent.

The states asked the court to decline to approve Smirks and Pangs as a stalking horse purchaser and to require that any order approving the sale of sensitive information exclude the data identified in the filing.

The Epoch Times reached out to Character.AI for comment but did not receive a response by publication time.

Character.AI had committed to protect user data and chats in line with its privacy policy in an Oct. 12 blog post discussing the bankruptcy.

The privacy policy states that it collects personal identifiers, interests, financial information, images, videos, and voice data. It may disclose this information to other parties for purposes such as advertising, fulfilling legal requirements, and during business transfers, such as the sale of company assets.

Character.AI says in its privacy policy FAQ that while they may share certain data with service providers who help in running the service, "we do not sell your personal information."

Character.AI listed estimated assets of $50 million to $100 million and estimated liabilities in the same range in its bankruptcy filing.

The technology driving the business was "expensive to operate," the company's CEO, Colin M. Adams, said in a court filing, adding that the company was running an operating loss of about $8 million to $9 million per month as of August.