AfD's Weidel Warns Party Ban Is Coming In 2027 'To Save Democracy'

Authored by Remix News Staff via Remix News,

The German government will try to ban the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in 2027, said AfD co-leader Alice Weidel in a new interview with Welt.

"The party ban procedure, which is now called the review procedure, will come anyway. They will try it next year, 2027," she told the newspaper during a podcast.

Alice Weidel über ihr Coming-Out, die Brandmauer und ihre Kanzlerambitionen https://t.co/0X0k8S33SV pic.twitter.com/yHV4yLX8Vl — WELT (@welt) November 27, 2026

She noted that the votes for such a ban are already there in the Federal Council. "Yes, because the votes for it are being collected in the Federal Council. The majorities are already there, they are very hardworking," she said.

She warned that state-backed Trojan horses can now be used to manipulate data to frame AfD politicians and members. This material will be used in the ban proceedings, she stated.

"What we are experiencing here is actually the de facto abolition of the rule of law, to be perfectly clear. The worst part is that state Trojans can be planted on data carriers, computers and phones, and the data can be altered - i.e., so-called false-flag operations can be performed....They simply want to get rid of the political competition. We are preparing for it. And we'll see what happens."

She noted these state-backed Trojan horses, which are powerful tools that can hijack phones and computers, giving intelligence unlimited access to keystrokes, chat messages, emails, files, and contacts, were made possible via reforms. Previously, using such tools was illegal.

"This naturally also coincides with the reform of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and the Federal Intelligence Service," she said. "Falsifying data is, of course, something where we are abandoning the principles of the rule of law. This reform is absolutely unconstitutional."

It is unclear how much Weidel is drawing on information that is readily available and how much was leaked to her, but she appears relatively certain a ban procedure is coming next year. There are a number of methods by which a ban procedure can be initiated but it would ultimately need to be affirmed by the Constitutional Court.

Such a move would send shockwaves through Germany given that the AfD routinely receives between 28 and 30 percent of support in polling, making it the most popular party in the country.

The comments were made during a long-form interview with Welt, which explored a wide range of topics, including Weidel's experience coming out as a lesbian. She also addressed her party's difficulty in cracking the 30 percent barrier.

"Previously the sound barrier was at 10, then at 15, then at 20, now we are at 30 percent. And we had exceeded 30 at one point. If I were supported by public broadcasting with such continuous election advertising as Ms. Baerbock, on the trampoline, for example - can you imagine that, me on the trampoline on (German state-funded news outlet) Tagesschau? - then we would be beyond 40 percent. This is also due to the media coverage, the defamation campaigns, and of course the fact that public broadcasting is absolutely left-wing and green, supporting clientelism and government policy. And is simply designed to damage the AfD and, in some cases, to launch smear campaigns."

So far, the CDU has been opposed to initiating a ban against the AfD. In the spring of 2025, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that voting on an AfD ban in the Bundestag is not the right path, saying it "smacks too much of the elimination of political rivals."

However, the mood may have changed since then. The AfD has only grown more popular, the German economy is drowning in debt and facing years of stagnation, Merz faces rock-bottom approval ratings on par with Emmanuel Macron, and his CDU party has few options to recover lost support. As Remix News previously wrote, if the CDU moves forward with a ban procedure, it could actually end up proving disastrous for the CDU itself. However, Merz is a man of the establishment, not necessarily the CDU. He may want to cement his legacy with the left by being the man who backed an AfD ban.

Furthermore, with Donald Trump severely weakened at home, the AfD can no longer count on him or his State Department to meaningfully threaten the German government with sanctions if a ban eventually arrives.

It is no doubt a precarious time for the AfD and 2027 may be an inflection point. The establishment no longer knows how to democratically counter the AfD. They may now resort to authoritarian methods to "save democracy."