Argentina Loses Bid To Halt British-Israeli Oil Drilling Off Falkland Islands

Via The Cradle

Argentina's bid to temporarily block oil drilling off what it considers to be the British-occupied Malvinas Islands (Falkland Islands) was rejected on Saturday by the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS).

ITLOS voted 18-3 against Argentina’s request to halt drilling at the Sea Lion offshore oil project, which is led by the Israeli firm Navitas and its British partner, Rockhopper. The two firms plan to begin drilling in March 2027 and to extract oil over the next 35 years.

Buenos Aires asked the ITLOS to order a temporary halt to drilling in waters off the Malvinas/Falkland Islands, about 480 kilometers east of Argentina’s southeastern coast.

Argentina says Britain’s approval of the Sea Lion project breaches a 1976 UN resolution calling on both parties to desist from unilateral action until the dispute over the sovereignty of the Malvinas Islands is settled.

Buenos Aires argued that every barrel of oil extracted would be lost to Argentina for good, causing irreparable harm to its claim over the archipelago's natural resources.

Argentina and the UK fought a 74-day war over control of the Malvinas/Falkland Islands in 1982. The conflict killed 649 Argentine troops, 255 British troops, and three islanders.

Britain seized the islands in 1833, at the height of its colonial power, just as Argentina was emerging from Spanish rule. Buenos Aires wants to force a commitment from London to “stop the drilling” to “preserve the present situation” before a settlement over the oilfield.

In rejecting the Argentine claim, the ITLOS stated that it could not rule on the issue without ruling on the dispute over the sovereignty of the Malvinas.

However, questions of sovereignty are beyond the scope of the tribunal's powers, which are limited to maritime law under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband and Attorney General Ellie Reeves welcomed the decision, saying: “This outcome is a vindication of the UK’s robust legal defense and strategy.”

The Casa Rosada characterized the ruling as a partial win, arguing that the tribunal effectively recognized the existence of a sovereignty dispute that the UK has long refused to negotiate.

"This decision is not the last word," Argentine President Javier Milei’s office said. Argentina will move quickly to form a separate arbitration panel to hear the full case and request measures to protect the country’s rights, it said.

Argentina's President Javier Milei:



I want to be clear with the world and express the position of the Argentine State. The Malvinas (Falkland Islands) are Argentine by history and by right. There is no discussion about it.



The islands have been part of Argentine territory… pic.twitter.com/R4v28Pnrn1 — Clash Report (@clashreport) September 4, 2026

Milei, a close ally of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and an admirer of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, previously adopted a conciliatory approach toward Britain over the Falkland Islands.

However, he hardened his position earlier this year after reports emerged that the White House was considering reviewing its stance on the sovereignty dispute.

After the UK announced in September it would enact a long-anticipated ban on the import of goods from Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, several prominent Israeli political figures, including Jewish supremacist minister Itamar Ben Gvir, called on Tel Aviv to recognize Argentinian sovereignty over the Malvinas.