Cuck Simulator Update: Gamers Are Using Claude To Port Leaked GTA VI To PC As Take-Two Nukes 3,007 Repos

A week after Rockstar's console-only launch of the game critics scored a 99 and players dubbed a "Cuck Simulator," hobbyists armed with AI coding agents have a leaked Xbox build of Grand Theft Auto VI running on PC - and Take-Two is playing whack-a-mole on GitHub.

The ports furthest along credit Anthropic's Claude Code by name. The two fastest projects, foxhound and VIctory-NVIDIA, each say in their credits that "much of this fork's code was written with Claude Code," according to a MadRobot explainer that checked each project's GitHub page. The student behind a Mac version says a single day of reviewing code, answering issues and fixing bugs burned through half a week's Claude Pro limit.

What used to take fan decompilation teams years now takes days. Fans needed 21 months to decompile Nintendo's Ocarina of Time. The leaked GTA VI files hit the public on Nov. 20, and by Nov. 28 foxhound reported 20 minutes of driving at mostly 30 frames per second - the game's own console cap - on an RTX 4070 Super at 1440p.

How They Did It

Earlier this month a hacker or group calling itself Cyberleek released what it said was a near-complete Xbox development build of the game, then the missing .exe needed to launch it, the BBC reports. Because the Xbox Series runs the same kind of x86-64 processor as a PC, the leading projects aren't emulators. They run the game's own code on Windows, swap in homemade versions of the Xbox's system software, and translate more than 24,000 of the console's shader programs into something a PC graphics card understands.

"Now people are using AI to try and decompile it, make a modified version that could run on PC, and compile a new version," Game Maker's Toolkit creator Mark Brown told the BBC, which tied the wave of AI-assisted game cloning to Anthropic's Opus 5.5 model, released in September.

Progress since has been insane. Tracker PortWatch said this week that one group, TeK's, had players, cars and proximity voice chat working "at a stable 25 to 30 fps" on a private build, and that it had verified the video, GamesRadar reports - multiplayer Rockstar itself hasn't shipped. Another developer, D Everett Hinton, claims an ultrawide build running at 30 fps native and up to 180 fps with frame generation, though he hasn't disclosed his hardware or published his code, per VideoCardz.

GTA 6 PC port with 5120x1440 32:9, 30fps (at 16:9) and 180fps with frame gen, HDR 10+, Nvidia Reflex, etc, with ray reconstruction and DLSS 5 NR coming soon.. most of the videos you see are fake, this one is not! Completely rewritten CPU/GPU pipeline. pic.twitter.com/OjZXboxqQH — D Everett Hinton (@dev_hinton) November 27, 2026

None of it is a finished port. The fast builds run on high-end Nvidia cards with 32GB of memory or more, ray tracing is switched off, and developers list memory leaks, white-outs and missing objects. Nobody has shown the game played to its ending.

Take-Two Nukes 3,007 Repos

On Nov. 24, GitHub published Take-Two's DMCA notice against Leonida, billed as "a native PC recompilation of the Xbox version of Grand Theft Auto 6," and the 2,900-plus forks attached to it. Because Take-Two said the copies infringed just like the original, GitHub took down the entire network of 3,007 repositories.

Take-Two noted that Leonida opened the day after the stolen files went public and required Xbox Series files to run - the platform the leak came from. It called the project's "bring your own files" framing "intentionally misleading," cited Rockstar's terms banning decompiling and reverse engineering, and demanded every fork go: "There are no remedies available to rectify this clear attempt to facilitate copyright infringement."

Take-Two has done this before. In 2021 it had re3 and reVC, fan rebuilds of GTA III and Vice City, pulled from GitHub and sued their developers. But the work is simply moving off public platforms: Tom's Hardware reports tracker PortWatch VI is following 30 projects, many of them private.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick told the Wall Street Journal that piracy is a "fact of life" in entertainment but had been "less of an issue" for games because of their size and complexity, the BBC reports. AI just took care of the complexity.

Anthropic's Two Sentences

Anthropic saw some of this coming. In late October, users spotted a new rule in Claude Code's system prompt: "Do build original games, games in a genre, and games from the user's own designs and assets. Don't build a recreation of a specific existing game, even if it is renamed or called original," PCWorld reported. Anthropic's Addy Osmani confirmed it on Oct. 30.

We added two sentences to Claude Code's prompt on Opus 5.5 to steer it away from recreating someone else's specific game because using Claude to infringe IP is against our usage policy.



Original games, genre games, and games built from your own designs and assets are meant to... — Addy Osmani (@addyosmani) October 30, 2026

Days later Anthropic had to dial it back. Osmani said Nov. 4 that Claude Code had been "pushing back on game projects it should have just built."

An update on building games with Claude Code:



Last week some of you ran into Claude Code pushing back on game projects it should have just built. We'd added a short rule to the Opus 5.5 prompt to steer Claude away from recreating specific existing games, but it was also kicking... https://t.co/3qY1zxqvF8 — Addy Osmani (@addyosmani) November 4, 2026

So two sentences of prompt managed to trip up indie developers building their own games while barely slowing down the people reverse-engineering the biggest game ever made. The rule is an instruction to the model, not a technical block, and a layer that runs Rockstar's own code isn't a "recreation" in the sense the rule describes, as MadRobot notes. The ports that matter still credit Claude Code - and if Anthropic tightens further, developers can turn to locally run open-weight models, Tom's Hardware points out.

Don't Believe The 8K Hype

Where it gets silly is the frame rates. A viral clip claiming GTA VI's PC port "has officially reached 4K 120 FPS" - "patched by Claude Opus 5.5 & Fable 5.2" - drew an X Community Note saying it was PS5 gameplay recorded on a capture card with frame generation and upscaling applied, PC Guide reports.

The trick is everywhere. In one GameGPU test, a PS5 Pro's video output piped into an RTX 5090 with DLSS 5 frame generation showed 262 to 286 fps, while the game itself was still running at 30 fps on the console.

Which brings us to Saturday's viral post from fan account Pixel VI, which claimed Anthropic "just started blocking Claude from reverse-engineering GTA 6" and that the whole effort moved overnight onto private Linux machines with 96GB Blackwell GPUs, demoing "8K 240 FPS over DLSS 5." The Take-Two part is true, but the best ports on record are running at about 30 fps.

Anthropic just started blocking Claude from reverse-engineering GTA 6.

Take-Two just wiped 3,007 repos off GitHub.



And it literally backfired overnight.



People just moved the entire thing onto local Linux boxes (`ssh root@blackwell-node-01`) with 96GB Blackwell GPUs and... pic.twitter.com/7xxccKRCA1 — Pixel VI (@GTAVI_mana) November 28, 2026

Rockstar, meanwhile, sold a record $3.8 billion of the game on its first full day, according to the BBC (Lucia's favorite), and still has no PC date. Former Rockstar technical director Obbe Vermeij has warned that AI ports could push the studio to release the PC version sooner.

"Seeing as this has already affected industry giants with very deep pockets, the proverbial bear has been poked," Brown told the BBC. "We'll have to see how it reacts."