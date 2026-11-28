Larry Johnson: Ships Are Blowing Up In Hormuz And Washington Has Gone Strangely Quiet

Authored by Larry C. Johnson via Sonar21,

Something odd is happening in the Strait of Hormuz, and it is not the explosions. Those have become as routine as a CENTCOM press release. Every few days the IRGC Navy announces, with the punctuality of a Swiss train, that another tanker strayed from its "authorized route" and met a mine.

This week it was two tankers on Wednesday and two more on Friday, one of them at the mouth of Oman's Khasab port. UKMTO's warnings call them "projectiles," which is what you write when a ship's master knows only that something went bang. Drones and anti-ship missiles make noise on the way in, and none of the stricken ships, as far as I can tell, has reported one. Everything points to mines, laid weeks ago and now doing their patient work, while the anchorages east of the strait keep filling up.

The odd part is what is not happening.

A month ago, an Iranian provocation at Hormuz came was followed by a US strike. On November 2, the eve of the midterms, American aircraft hit Qeshm Island. More strikes followed on November 6. On November 17, US warplanes took out an alleged IRGC missile launch site at Nariman, on Qeshm, at the narrowest point of the strait. Then the receipts stopped. Ten days have now passed without a CENTCOM-confirmed strike on Iranian soil, while Tehran keeps announcing fresh hits. This from an administration whose President mused in March about bombing Kharg Island again "just for fun." Fun, it seems, is now being rationed.

Before the hawks fill my inbox: yes, CENTCOM announced on Friday that a US aircraft put precision munitions into the stern of the M/V Pacific Archer in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday. Read the details. A Palau-flagged bulk carrier out of Bandar Abbas. Propulsion disabled. Crew unharmed. That is not retaliation against Iran. That is a parking ticket for a blockade runner. It is what you do when you want to keep your best bargaining chip, the blockade, on the table without kicking the table over. I spent 23 years scripting exercises for people who break things for a living, and I promise you this is what restraint looks like when it is trying not to be noticed.

CENTCOM disabled a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman, Nov. 26, after the crew attempted to run the U.S. naval blockade, despite multiple warnings, following departure from Bandar Abbas.



A U.S. military aircraft launched precision munitions that struck the stern of... pic.twitter.com/uD2orCew6b — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 27, 2026

And this is where the mines matter. A minefield laid weeks ago is the one weapon that lets Tehran keep squeezing the strait without doing anything new. A fresh salvo of drones or anti-ship missiles would hand Washington a self-defense case on a silver platter and a ready excuse to walk away from the table. Mines already in the water give the Pentagon nothing new to shoot at and the White House nothing new to explain. Iran keeps the pressure on, Trump keeps the talks alive, and everyone gets to treat the explosions as an act of God that happens to have an IRGC press office.

Now follow the diplomats, who are considerably busier than the bombers.

On Monday, Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, brought his envoy Ali al-Thawadi to Washington and held separate meetings with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The State Department billed the Rubio session as the eighth round of the US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue, which is diplomatic for "we talked about the weather." A source familiar with the meetings said they were about negotiations with Tehran and declined to say more. Nobody in this town declines to say more unless there is more.

This did not come out of nowhere. In late October, Vance sent a letter to Iran's Supreme National Security Council secretary, Mohsen Rezaei, through Qatari hands. In early November, Tehran sent back a nuclear proposal via Doha, wrapped in its seven preconditions. Qatar has floated a trade: UN inspectors back into Iran's nuclear sites in exchange for lifting the naval blockade and unfreezing some Iranian assets. And on Thursday, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the Qatari and Pakistani mediators are still carrying ideas and proposals back and forth. When the foreign minister of a country you are at war with says the channel is open, and your Vice President is taking the meetings, the channel is open.

Then there is the money.

This week brought reports that a plane from one of the Gulf states landed in Iran carrying US dollars. I have not been able to confirm it, and I would be remiss not to point out that "mystery jet full of Iranian money" has become its own genre in this war. In June, a UAE Royal Jet 737 reportedly carried a $3 billion tranche into Mehrabad. In August, another Royal Jet aircraft made two hour-long round trips to Tehran and Karaj, reportedly hauling gold; Abu Dhabi denied it and Washington called the whole idea preposterous. In October, an unidentified C-130 with its transponder off set down at Mehrabad and the rumor mill did the rest. So: treat this week's flight with the skepticism it deserves.

But suppose it is true. Unfreezing Iranian assets has been one of Tehran's oldest demands, it sits explicitly in the Qatari proposal, and President Pezeshkian has been talking about roughly $6 billion parked in Qatar. No Gulf monarchy flies pallets of greenbacks into a country the US Navy is blockading without, at minimum, a wink from the Treasury Department. A cash delivery would not be a deal. It would be a down payment on the idea of a deal, the kind of gesture you make when the other side wants proof you are serious before it sits at a table it has publicly sworn off.

Put it together. The guns aimed at Iranian territory have gone quiet. The blockade is being enforced with the delicacy of a meter maid. The Qatari Prime Minister is shuttling between the Vice President and the Secretary of State. Iran's foreign minister is publicly confirming the mediators are busy. And money may be moving. In my old line of work we called that a pattern, and we did not need a signed memo to recognize it.

None of this means peace is at hand. We have been here before. Vance led talks in Islamabad in April. A Pakistani- and Qatari-brokered accord in June briefly stopped the shooting and then collapsed, with each side accusing the other of cheating. Before the midterms, the Wall Street Journal reported Trump had told Gulf allies to brace for a short, high-intensity campaign. Only on Monday, Iran's army chief ordered his navy to close the strait "further day by day" until Washington meets Tehran's terms. Both sides are still negotiating the way they fight: loudly in public, carefully in private.

Still, I would bet on the silence. Washington is never quieter than when it is about to announce that it was right all along. If a deal does surface in the coming weeks, expect it to be called the greatest agreement in the history of agreements, expect the frozen money to be described as Iran's own money that we generously allowed it to have, and expect no one to mention the ten days in November when the bombers took a holiday and the Qataris worked overtime.

You heard it here first. Quietly.