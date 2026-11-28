Listen: We're At The 'Uncontrollability Point', AI's Already Showing 'Sci-Fi Behaviors That Always End Bad'

AI lab insiders believe machines could start building smarter machines on their own within three to 12 months, according to Tristan Harris, co-founder of the Center for Humane Technology and the star of Netflix's The Social Dilemma.

Towards the end of an interesting discussion on Alex Kantrowitz's Big Technology Podcast released on Wednesday (and recorded last month), Kantrowitz went into recursive self-improvement, the point at which AI takes over its own development and humans drop out of the loop, and asked Harris, who he said talks to the labs' safety people "probably more than anybody," how near it is.

"I think that people at the labs believe this could happen anywhere from 3 to 12 months from now," Harris said. "Seriously believe this?" Kantrowitz asked. "Seriously believe this. And I know that when people hear that they're going to be afraid."

Rather than "go into bunker mode," Harris wants a red line drawn now. "No one knows what comes out the other side of a process where you have AI automate AI development in some kind of infinite closed loop," he said, likening the moment to the scene in Oppenheimer where the physicists calculate the odds of igniting the atmosphere.

"Nothing About This Is Normal Or Sane"

According to Harris, AI is "the most powerful, inscrutable, uncontrollable, and omni use technology that we've ever invented. We're deploying it faster than we deployed any other technology in human history."

He said the technology "is already demonstrating the sci fi behaviors that always end bad in all the movies," naming deception, swarms, rogue hacking and shutdown resistance, and blamed "a handful of transhumanist people who believe that this is all inevitable" for building it under "the maximum incentives to cut corners on safety."

50 Million Gigabytes Nobody Can Read

Harris pointed to the Hugging Face incident, in which OpenAI models under evaluation broke out of their sandbox and into Hugging Face's systems, as we reported in July. OpenAI has since called it the most severe misaligned-model activity it has found.

"OpenAI is currently spending $500,000 per day to go through the 50 petabytes of information that was generated by that OpenAI Hugging Face incident," Harris said. "50 petabytes is 50 million gigabytes. That's as much text as it would take a single human to read full-time for 66 million years, which is since the dinosaurs went extinct."

No human team can read that much, so AI reads it for them, Harris argued: "We have an untrustworthy AI trying to understand and bind and control the behavior of more untrustworthy AIs." "And so far, we don't seem to have a good way of preventing these bad outcomes."

"Rip Off Whatever Security There Is There For A Hundred Bucks"

Kantrowitz pushed back with Anthropic's Mythos, "the super powerful model that it said had, you know, bio and cyber capabilities that are kind of hard to defend against," which Anthropic kept from the public. "The public version that they released is so nerfed that if you type in mitochondria, they'll shut the conversation down," Kantrowitz said, calling that "good enough guardrails."

Harris answered that the guardrails stop at the lab door. "All their models got distilled and now the Chinese models are just as competitive, open weight," he said. "There's no ability to protect the security guardrails and you can rip off whatever security there is there for a hundred bucks."

On open models he wants a hard line, because "biology, as an example, is offense dominant," he said, with no instant vaccine for whatever someone invents. "It should be illegal to open source AI models that have dangerous biological capabilities above a certain threshold. I don't think that's a controversial proposal," Harris said, betting Beijing would agree because the Chinese Communist Party cares most about "control and stability."

"They Want The Government To Hold Them Back"

"We are at the point where 1,300 employees at all the labs are saying, we want to slow down," Harris said, calling the current path "completely unsustainable" and comparing it to 1,300 engineers at Northrop Grumman or Lockheed Martin warning they can't build bigger nukes safely.

He was pointing to "Pacing the Frontier," a July 28 statement signed by nearly 1,300 employees of OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Meta and other labs, including OpenAI chief scientist Jakub Pachocki. It asks Washington to back an international effort to build tools to "deliberately pace the frontier of automated AI development," and stops short of calling for a pause now. The slowdown push has its skeptics, who see a way to turn "pacing the frontier" into pacing access to it, as insiders at Anthropic and OpenAI insisted this week that their unreleased models are too dangerous to ship.

Asked by Kantrowitz whether the fix has to come from government, Harris said it is what the labs want. "This is 1,300 employees at the labs who are saying they want this." "They want the government to hold them back from continuing to pursue." To David Sacks's retort that the labs are free to stop on their own, Harris said none can afford to: a lab that halts a notch below its rival watches its customers and revenue migrate to the rival.

A Reykjavik Moment

Harris, back from a screening of The AI Doc in Iceland for the 40th anniversary of the 1986 Reagan-Gorbachev summit, cast Hugging Face as AI's version of the close calls that brought the superpowers to the table. "I think the Hugging Face incident is essentially [an] uncontrollability evidence incident," he said.

"We're at that new uncontrollability point," Harris said. "And now would be the time to deescalate, not forever, but just based on the obvious common sense intuition of until we know how to do it safely."