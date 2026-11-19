Garcia Tells Trump's Sons, Kushner, Top Officials To Preserve Records Ahead Of Oversight Probes

Authored by Chase Smith via The Epoch Times,

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), who is expected to chair the House Oversight Committee when Democrats take the majority in January, sent letters on Nov. 18 directing members of President Donald Trump's family and current and former administration officials to preserve records or answer questions regarding investigations Democrats plan to pursue in the new Congress.

The 12 letters went to Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Jared Kushner, Vice President JD Vance, White House chief of staff Stephen Miller, former White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, Attorney General Todd Blanche, former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) adviser Corey Lewandowski, former Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trust for the National Mall CEO Catherine Townsend, and two federal prison officials.

"Oversight Democrats are fighting to put an end to this administration's self-dealing, misconduct, and abuse," Garcia said in a statement announcing the letters.

As ranking member, Garcia cannot issue subpoenas or open official committee investigations, and the letters rely on recipients' voluntary cooperation, according to a Congressional Research Service explainer.

The letters say Democrats intend to pursue the investigations "in the 120th Congress," in which they will hold the chairmanship and its subpoena power.

The letters to the president's sons cite their stakes in the cryptocurrency company World Liberty Financial and what Garcia called conflicts of interest.

The Trump Jr. letter also says foreign interests funded his wedding celebrations. Trump Jr.'s wife, Bettina Trump, confirmed in September that Russian oligarch Umar Kremlev, a "dear friend," hosted two nights of celebrations after the couple's May wedding. Kremlev said in October that Trump Jr. had repaid him.

The letter to Kushner concerns his investment firm, Affinity Partners, and his government role.

Miller's letter concerns immigration enforcement at DHS. The letters to Noem and Lewandowski cite allegations of misused DHS funds and contracts potentially steered to allies.

Guilfoyle's concerns alleged pay-to-play schemes tied to her ambassadorship. Townsend's concerns more than $600 million in taxpayer money and private donations the letter says is going toward the president's White House ballroom project.

Four letters deal with the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, and all four ask for answers. The letters to Vance and Wiles ask them to identify, by Dec. 2, every administration meeting held on the Epstein files and on the decision to interview Ghislaine Maxwell or move her to a minimum-security prison camp.

Blanche's letter asks for responses by the same date on the Justice Department's compliance with the committee's subpoena and the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a 2025 law requiring the department to release its Epstein files, and demands that he preserve related records.

The letter to Bureau of Prisons Director William K. Marshall III and Warden Tanisha Hall of Federal Prison Camp Bryan asks for responses by Nov. 27 to earlier requests about Maxwell's transfer and demands that they preserve related records.

White House counsel Will Scharf warned Garcia in a letter last week that "process designed merely to abuse or instill fear in the recipient may cross the line into blatant criminality." Garcia said at the time that Congress has wide latitude to conduct investigations and oversight.

The White House responded to a request for comment with statements it first issued on Nov. 4 after Garcia warned administration officials to "lawyer up." White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis told The Epoch Times again on Nov. 18 that the president is willing to work with anyone, and that Democrats pursuing "sham investigations" are "choosing to work against the American people."

A White House official, speaking on background, told The Epoch Times that the administration "will not be extorted, intimidated, or threatened into submission by politically motivated baseless investigations."

"We are ready to engage with Congress on legitimate congressional oversight requests, but baseless political attempts by Democrats who want to slow the administration down from its historic work will not be accepted," the official said.

Lewandowski posted a spokesperson's statement on X saying that Garcia's attempts "to build a misleading narrative" about him "will be proven false at the appropriate time and in the appropriate forum."

In response to Congressman Garcia's politically motivated letter to me today.



According to a spokesperson for Mr. lewandowski:



"Congressman Garcia's attempts to build a misleading narrative about Mr. Lewandowski as part of his party's campaign against the current... — Corey R. Lewandowski (@CLewandowski_) November 18, 2026

Rep. James Walkinshaw (D-Va.), who sits on the Oversight and Homeland Security committees, called the White House counsel's letter "pathetic" and said Democrats "will not be intimidated, and we will not waver."

The Justice Department, the Trump Organization, Affinity Partners, the State Department, and the Trust for the National Mall did not respond to requests for comment. Guilfoyle could not be reached for comment.