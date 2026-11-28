Obama's AG Demands A 'DEI-Infused Nation' And Revenge On Anyone Who 'Bent The Knee' To Trump

Former Attorney General Eric Holder says no Democrat can win the party's 2028 presidential nomination without promising to get the country "back to, you know, a DEI infused nation" and to hold accountable the people "who did inappropriate things" under President Trump.

Holder, who chairs the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, made the remarks on MS NOW host Nicolle Wallace's podcast The Best People, in an episode released Nov. 23, weeks after Democrats won the House.

Wallace asked what he saw in the crop of 2028 hopefuls that gave him hope. His answer:

"I don't think a person can be nominated as the next Democratic candidate for president who won't say what has happened before is unacceptable. This is my plan to get us back to, you know, a DEI infused nation. We're going to confront our history. We're going to make our political system more fair. We're going to hold accountable to the extent that we can people who did inappropriate things in the prior four years."

"I don't think a Democratic candidate can win the nomination without saying those things and then actually hope for reelection without doing those kinds of things," he continued. "And I think any Democrat who says we're going to turn the page, that guy's not getting nominated."

White House spokeswoman Allison Schuster hit back: "President Trump was resoundingly elected with a mandate to end divisive, racist policies and restore merit and efficiency," she told Fox News Digital, adding that "DEI ran rampant during the Biden Administration."

Eric Holder says the '28 Dem nominee must have a plan to get the US "back to a DEI-infused nation."



"We're going to confront our history."



Translation: We want less white people in positions of power.



The Wingman and his boss can't stop talking about this stuff since Dems won... pic.twitter.com/oV9w8aP9Tj — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 23, 2026

"There Needs To Be A Price Paid"

Earlier in the hour, Wallace ran through the administration's cases against its political targets, from the repeated indictments of James Comey to the pursuit of John Brennan and Fed governor Lisa Cook, and asked what should happen to the government lawyers who worked them. Holder:

"There needs to be a price paid. And, you know, this isn't like you get to fool around with the system as a lawyer. And then when the Trump administration ends, we just say, well, you know, that's too bad. Go to your little right wing law firm or something like that."

He called the cases "truly non-winners," "only brought to harass, only brought to embarrass, only brought to intimidate," and said "a lot of bar complaints need to be filed against these people," including lawyers still at the department, who "need to understand now that there's potentially a price you're going to pay for following orders that you should not have."

Holder, who ran the Justice Department for six years under President Obama, said the department itself needs clearing out. "There's got to be some house cleaning," he said, pointing to the hires Harmeet Dillon has made at the Civil Rights Division. Given the power the Supreme Court has handed the president, he said, career civil servants "who other times you would have thought you don't touch" may be next: "maybe substantial numbers of these folks that need to be moved out."

"Where Were You In '25?"

Recounting election night, when Democrats won the House, Holder said "institutions capitulated, law firms bent the knee, great universities gave in, but the American people didn't." Come 2029, he said, they will face the question:

"Where were you in twenty five? Where were you in twenty six? Where were you in twenty seven? Where were you in twenty eight? If people think they're simply going to go get through this and there's not going to be a price to be paid in some form or fashion..."

The companies and law firms that dropped their diversity programs under Trump can expect some leniency, on one condition. Holder said they had been "committed to DEI when it was easy, after George Floyd," but "didn't have the moral wherewithal or the guts to stand up for" it. His terms: they get "a bit of a pass as long as you re-embrace, you know, those things."

"Too Rules Focused"

Wallace opened the episode by reading back a recent line of Holder's: "For too long, Democrats, unlike Republicans, have been uncomfortable with the acquisition and use of power. This must end." Holder said the party needs "some replication, I think, of the way in which Republicans have conducted themselves, but for different ends." "We've been too rules focused," he said, adding that "you can get up closer to the line than I think we have, you know, in recent years."

He held up Franklin Roosevelt and Lyndon Johnson as Democrats who "didn't have any problem, you know, acquiring and using power." Holder has also pushed Democrats to expand the Supreme Court, saying, as we reported, that they are "talking about the acquisition and the use of power if there is a Democratic trifecta in 2028."

"Less Brown, You Know, More White"

Holder also charged that Trump's inner circle wants to change who Americans are. Naming "the head of OMB, [Russ Vought]" and Stephen Miller, he said:

"They want to change, you know, the makeup of this country. They want to make it less brown, you know, more white. They want to make women act in certain ways and not be in their minds, you know, as pushy as they are."

As for Make America Great Again, he asked when MAGA thinks America was great: "Is it like [Leave It to Beaver] years when June Cleaver was vacuuming with pearls?" "No, America is great in its present form or greater," Holder said, calling the MAGA past "kind of mythical, but never really existed."

Holder, 75, says he won't run himself. "No, I'm too old," he told Wallace, saying he'll stay at the NDRC "through the next redistricting cycle, you know, 2031, 2032."