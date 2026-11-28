Spain's Far Right Is One Vote From Power, And Socialist Sanchez Is Betting It All On Women

Pedro 'last socialist standing' Sanchez closed his campaign on Friday betting that women will save him for a second time, as Spaniards head to the polls on Sunday in a snap election that every major private poll says hands power to the conservative Popular Party (PP) and, for the first time since Franco's death in 1975, puts the far-right Vox within reach of a national government.

Hours after Thursday's televised debate, the Socialist prime minister went after PP leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo for telling the Frente Amplio candidate "tú calladita" ("you, keep quiet") on air. "The right and the far right want to govern a Spain that no longer exists, because women no longer keep quiet!" (translated) Sanchez wrote on X on Friday, the day he closed his campaign in Madrid.

Ayer, en el debate, vimos al Sr. Feijóo decirle a la candidata del Frente Amplio, "tú calladita".



La derecha y la ultraderecha quieren gobernar una España que ya no existe, porque las mujeres ¡YA NO SE CALLAN!



Y el próximo domingo van a hablar alto y claro a favor del progreso... pic.twitter.com/yT4790BRWF — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) November 27, 2026

It is the same play that rescued him in July 2023, when the polls also had him beaten and the Socialists held on. This time the arithmetic is worse. The state broadcaster RTVE's final polling average, published Nov. 23 before the legal blackout on polls began, put the PP on 31% and 128 seats, the Socialists (PSOE) on 28.7% and 116, and Vox on 18.2% and 61, and the PP and Vox together cleared the 176 seats needed for a majority in about 90% of 20,000 simulations, according to RTVE. 40dB's last survey for El País and Cadena SER had the Socialists within a point of the PP, at 30.9% to 31.8%, but still gave the right 187 seats. Only the state-run CIS, an outlier, had Sanchez ahead.

All six bank previews we rounded up this week - Citi, HSBC, Barclays, UBS, SocGen and ING - take a Feijoo-led government with Vox inside the cabinet or propping it up from outside as their base case, and Polymarket puts Feijoo's odds of becoming prime minister at 90%.

The women's vote

Sanchez's campaign has framed Sunday as "progress" against "regression," warning that a government with Vox in it would roll back women's rights, abortion access included. The pool he is fishing in is large: there are roughly 1.2 million more women voters in Spain than men, University of Granada professor Carmen Aguilera-Carnerero, who studies the far right, told France 24.

Yet according to 40dB, Vox now draws one female supporter for every 1.29 men, down from one for every 1.7 men a year ago. Among voters under 35, about a quarter of men and some 20% of women say they will vote Vox, while about 32% of young women back the Socialists, and the CIS put Vox at 23.2% among 18 to 24-year-olds in November, level with the Socialists on 22%.

Vox has softened some of its more divisive positions while selling itself as the party that protects Spanish women from mass migration, a pitch its critics call "femonationalism." "Vote so that no woman has to live under a prison of cloth," (translated) Santiago Abascal wrote on Tuesday.

Votad para que se vayan los que no saben estar.



Votad para que vuelvan los que nunca tenían que haberse ido.



Votad para que los chavales no tengan que abandonar su pueblo ni dejar lejos a sus mayores.



Votad para que ninguna mujer tenga que vivir bajo una cárcel de tela.



Votad... pic.twitter.com/Ae9YbnuKX7 — Santiago Abascal 🇪🇸 (@Santi_ABASCAL) November 24, 2026

Some 72,000 people crossed into Ceuta from Morocco in the space of 48 hours in July, setting off mass protests in Madrid, and this week the Canary Islands broke their single-day record for arrivals, as we reported, with officials asking for a military unit. Abascal closed his campaign in Valencia on Friday night.

NOS LO JUGAMOS TODO



Vota VOX.



VOTA Sentido Común.#Valencia pic.twitter.com/RKs5I9xewF — Santiago Abascal 🇪🇸 (@Santi_ABASCAL) November 27, 2026

How we got here

Sanchez called the vote on Oct. 5, eight months before his term ran out, after a fragmented parliament voted down his emergency housing decrees. Since then inflation hit 4.1% in November on provisional data, corruption cases have dogged his party, and two high-speed train collisions this year have killed 115 people. A senior Socialist official resigned last year over sexual harassment allegations, which undercuts the party's pitch to women.

Feijoo has waved off Sanchez's warnings as a campaign of "fear" and hammered him over corruption, concessions to Catalan separatists and his failure to pass a budget. Vox already governs alongside the PP in four regions, Andalusia among them, and Antonia Avalos Torres, who runs a Seville charity for immigrant women, told France 24 the regional authorities there cut her funding.

With the polls against him, Sanchez is already accusing the right of preparing to contest the result. "They're already talking about vote-rigging, questioning the electoral roll," (translated) he wrote on Friday, demanding that the PP accept the outcome.

Aparte de mala educación, tienen mal perder.



Ya están hablando de pucherazo, cuestionando el censo, que los nietos del exilio republicano no voten, dicen que el voto exterior les resulta inquietante.



El @PSOE nunca ha cuestionado los resultados electorales y exijo al PP que... pic.twitter.com/auNeSbCOJW — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) November 27, 2026

Whatever happens, the feminist left isn't waiting for the count. "Whoever wins on Sunday, we'll be in the streets on Monday," the Asambleas Feministas Abiertas de Cantabria told France 24.