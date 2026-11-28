US Uranium Output Craters 78% Just As Washington And Korea Come Shopping

US uranium production fell off a cliff in Q3.

The EIA's quarterly Domestic Uranium Production Report, shows US facilities produced 243,673 pounds of U3O8 in the third quarter, down 78% from 1,087,504 in the second.

For perspective, the fuel loaded into US reactors last year held 40.9 million pounds of uranium, so a full quarter of domestic output now covers about two days' worth.

One mill, one pause

Nearly all of the drop comes from Energy Fuels' (UUUU) White Mesa Mill in Utah, the country's only operating conventional uranium mill, which went from 867,442 pounds in Q2 to zero in Q3.

White Mesa runs in campaigns, and Energy Fuels paused processing at the end of June to rebuild its ore stockpile after reaching its full-year guidance by midyear. Strip White Mesa out and everyone else, mostly in-situ recovery mines in Wyoming and Texas, actually produced more than in Q2, led by Uranium Energy (UEC).

Energy Fuels told Skillings Mining Review it will restart the mill in December for a three-to-five-month run of about 1 million pounds, so expect another light Q4 before a rebound.

Versus a year earlier, when White Mesa was also idle, output fell 26% QoQ, largely because enCore's (EU) Alta Mesa in Texas slid to about 10,000 pounds from 206,000 while a finished wellfield awaits regulatory approval.

Ur-Energy (URG), meanwhile, deferred 600,000 pounds of contracted deliveries to buy time to ramp up its Wyoming mines, and filled 180,000 of the 190,000 pounds it sold last quarter with uranium it didn't produce.

93% is still imported

US mines produced about 2.1 million pounds in 2025…

…while US utilities took delivery of 46.9 million, only 7% of it US-origin. Most of America's reactor fleet is fueled by a mix of imports from Canada, Kazakhstan, and Australia.

And the need keeps growing. US utilities had 186 million pounds of uncontracted requirements through 2035 at the end of 2025, per the EIA, and the World Nuclear Association sees global reactor requirements more than doubling by 2040.

Goldman sees the gaps getting worse in the years and decades ahead as well. GS's last revision of the uranium supply-demand gap back in May saw things getting even worse, as the buildout of large and small reactors is anticipated to pick up speed. (Our subscribers can read the full May report here and the most recent November report here)

Washington wants unobligated pounds

In August, the NNSA asked suppliers for information on supplying about 4 million pounds a year of unobligated, US-origin uranium, plus conversion, from as early as 2030 through the 2040s.

Defense missions like tritium production and naval reactors need uranium free of the peaceful-use strings attached to foreign-origin material, so Canadian and Kazakh pounds need not apply.

That's nearly double what the whole US industry produced in 2025, and four times last quarter's annualized pace. UEC says it can fully support the requirement, and notes the Army's 20-plus Janus microreactors will need unobligated fuel too.

The list of companies that can enrich uranium and keep it unobligated is equally short, with only one company currently providing an output (Centrus Energy - LEU) and the other three still in development (BWXT, General Matter, and LIS Technologies).

Korea wants a free option

Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) opened a tender for 6,000 metric tons of U3O8 (about 13 million pounds) delivered from 2028 through 2037, with bids due Dec. 28.

Raw demand for more uranium is just about where the good news ends for producers, as the terms of the tender are less-than-spectacular.

Between 30% and 70% of the price tracks six-month average spot, which sellers must cap with a ceiling and discount by at least 0.5%, and "no Floor Price is permitted." The rest is a base price tied to the US GDP deflator, with no minimum escalation.

To be fair, bidders now pick their own ceiling, where last year's tender capped it at $101/lb. But last year's version at least allowed a floor of up to $65/lb and didn't force a discount.

Heads KHNP wins, tails the miner loses.

UEC, by contrast, just signed two US utilities to 1.1 million pounds over six years, all at spot, with no floor, ceiling or discount.

Recall that when term prices hit a record in September, utilities were feeling the sticker shock and contracting below replacement rates. KHNP's tender is that sticker shock written into a contract.

Cameco's long-term price indicator ended October at a record $98/lb. With America's own utilities and military now chasing the same scarce domestic pounds, we doubt many miners will cap a decade of upside with nothing underneath.

