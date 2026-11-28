Watch: Democrat Senator-Elect Stuns Town Hall, Endorses Trump's Biggest Priorities

Sen.-elect Scott Colom (D-MS) broke with members of his own party on several of President Donald Trump's key policy priorities, voicing support for tougher border enforcement, the deportation of violent criminals and efforts to prioritize American workers over foreign labor.

Colom, who pulled off a stunning upset over incumbent Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) in this month's midterm elections, made the remarks on Tuesday evening during his first post-election town hall before approximately 500 people in Fulton, Mississippi. Colom's choice of venue was particularly notable. The senator-elect held his first post-election town hall in deeply Republican Itawamba County, where he received less than 16% of the vote.

Colom took aim at the H-1B visa program, affirming that U.S. technology companies should prioritize developing and hiring domestic talent rather than recruiting workers from overseas.

"You probably haven't heard a Democrat say this, but when it comes to H-1B visas, I think we need to make sure that people in America can get these tech jobs that Microsoft is offering," The Missipsi Democrat began.

Senator-elect Scott Colom (D-MS) breaks from his own party on H-1B visas:



"You probably haven't heard a Democrat say this, but when it comes to H-1B visas, I think we need to make sure that people in America can get these tech jobs that Microsoft is offering."



"We need to... — CAPITAL (@Capitalnewsco) November 27, 2026

"We need to make sure that people in America are getting the training and experience so they can get those jobs," the incoming lawmaker continued.

"Too often what we've done is try to find other people in other countries to get those jobs, and we need to make sure their priorities are in America first," he added.

Colom also offered rare praise from across the aisle for Trump's handling of illegal immigration, saying the president has done a "good job on securing the borders."

The Mississippi Democrat even pledged that he would not allow open borders and voiced support for deporting immigrants who commit violent crimes in the U.S.

"I also believe we got to deport people that commit crimes in America. Now, I can't control what people in Europe do. I mean, I can only control the values that I was raised with," he told townhall atendees. "My vision for this state and my commitment to you is to make sure we always have a secure border and make sure that we know who's in our country."