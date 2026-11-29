Brock Purdy & The Charity Police: The NFL Needs A Free Speech Encroachment Rule

Authored by Jonathan Turley via JonathanTurley.org,

In the National Football League, it is time for a new encroachment rule to protect free speech. The NFL has long been keen on compelling speech and decidedly weak on protecting it. Football equipment and stadiums have long featured statements of approved causes or values, while the teams have punished athletes and coaches for publicly voicing their own views, even off the field. The latest attack targets San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who had the temerity to support a Christian charity that helps feed hungry children and families.

In a column in Outsports, co-founder Cyd Zeigler demanded that the NFL bar players (at least ten, including Purdy) from supporting charities that do not embrace LGBTQ rights. The controversy centers on the league's annual My Cause My Cleats campaign. Purdy has supported one of the world's largest food charities, the Children's Hunger Fund. The Fund boasts a 96% pass-through of donations to actual charity deliveries.

As a Christian non-profit, the group follows traditional religious views of marriage and sexuality. However, it supports charity around the world regardless of the religious views of the needy families. It also has the added benefit in arranging home deliveries for those who cannot make it to traditional food banks.

That is still apparently unacceptable to Zeigler, who went on X to declare, "For years @outsports has pushed the @NFL to bar players from supporting organizations that oppose LGBTQ rights and ban gay people from employment with their My Cause My Cleats."

For years @outsports has pushed the @NFL to bar players from supporting organizations that oppose LGBTQ rights and ban gay people from employment with their My Cause My Cleats.



This year, 10 players are doing just that, including SF QB Brock Purdy.https://t.co/1dslEhmpDI — Cyd Zeigler (@CydZeigler) November 27, 2026

I do not fault these critics for opposing the views of the group on LGBTQ issues. Rather, the issue is whether players should be barred from supporting such groups, particularly when they are endorsing their work against hunger and unrelated causes. According to Zeigler and the charity police, only groups that meet their values can be included. Presumably, if the NFL yields to these critics, other groups would then demand that their own base values be included in such litmus tests.

Notably, it is not enough that the team itself is pro-LGBTQ if a player insists on supporting traditional religious groups. Zeigler acknowledges that the San Francisco franchise is overwhelmingly supportive of LGBTQ employees and values. However, he then expresses horror that "the face of the franchise, quarterback Brock Purdy, selected the anti-gay Children's Hunger Fund as his charity of choice."

Some commentators such as Outkick's Jon Root have noted that other NFL players support groups that incorporate Islamic principles or other political agendas.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and team owners have never hesitated to require players and stadiums to espouse approved views while effectively silencing players who voice opposing views.

That anti-free-speech culture is evident in the treatment of Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who quipped in an interview about the city's crime problems (making it one of the top five most dangerous in the nation). The team suspended him for making the statement. (He later apologized).

Many of those calling for Humphrey and others to be fired were supportive of NFL players engaging in kneeling protests during actual games, including the Ravens players protesting in a London game. You can protest the United States during a game, but you cannot acknowledge the crime problems in a blue city on your own podcast.

The Humphrey controversy is reminiscent of the Commanders hammering a coach for expressing a different view of January 6th or the demands that NBC fire former coach Tony Dungy for supporting pro-life causes.

The NBA is little better. LeBron James can show disrespect for the National Anthem, but Jaden Ivy was fired for opposing Pride Month.

I previously discussed how players are not entitled to protest on the field through kneeling demonstrations. The same rule applies to other employees from Starbucks to Whole Foods. Employers can limit political expression and protests in the workplace.

Employees can also be subject to discipline under their contracts for public comments or actions that bring controversy or disrepute to the company. That includes comments attacking the team or fellow players that can undermine team unity and cohesion.

However, punishing players for discussing their views on public policies off the field is wrong and should be uniformly denounced. That is only magnified when these teams enforce such rules in a biased, selective way.

With many players like Humphrey now active on social media and podcasts, this problem will only grow in coming years.

Hence, the need for a free speech encroachment rule. Free speech often demands bright-line rules to avoid the chilling effect on the expression of personal views. The NFL should make clear that it will not punish athletes and coaches for exercising their free speech rights. It can reserve the ability to address threats and other extreme controversies. It should declare a strong default in favor of remaining neutral on political, religious, and social commentary.

The 49ers have a gifted quarterback who, like many Christians, wants to do something about hunger in America. It is a cause on which a wide array of groups - religious and non-religious - are aligned. Like many fans, Purdy's faith drives him to seek to help others. That should be the subject of celebration, not condemnation. Of course, if the 49ers play my Chicago Bears in the NFC Championship, my view of Purdy will be decidedly less charitable.

Jonathan Turley is a law professor and the best-selling author of The Indispensable Right: Free Speech in an Age of Rage.