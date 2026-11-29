First Estonia, Now Latvia: Kremlin Accuses Another NATO Member Of Seeking "Open Conflict"

Moscow has continued to accuse Baltic NATO countries of seeking to escalate tensions and provoke war, after they have constantly accused Russia of sabotage operations and breaches of European airspace.

This also comes amid plans to implement closures of key border crossings between Russia and Baltic countries, where sizeable Russian minority populations still reside. Last week the Kremlin singled out Estonia, but now has moved to focusing its rhetoric on Latvia as well.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Friday charged Latvia with seeking to worsen relations to the point of attempting to provoke an open conflict.

She highlighted Latvian government plans to adopt a "declaration on derussification" - which would ban the use of Russian from official and public settings.

"The current Latvian authorities clearly have no interest in normalizing relations with Russia; on the contrary, they are consistently pursuing a path of ever-increasing escalation, going so far as to provoke an open conflict," Zakharova stated.

"This misguided course runs counter to the true interests and aspirations of the country’s residents - though, unfortunately, those voices have long gone unheeded in Riga," she noted.

Further, she warned that Moscow "cannot ignore these threats and reserves the right to take decisive retaliatory measures of a political and diplomatic nature to reliably safeguard Russia’s national interests and the rights of its citizens."

Similar language was used days ago regarding plans of Estonia to soon close its entire border with Russia. There have been recent accusations also of these countries blocking Russian grain exports.

The Kremlin had cited the border closure move and other provocations as constituting "hostile actions" which put the countries "on ⁠⁠the verge of triggering open war" - according to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Other actions center on the Estonian government's persecution of the Russian Orthodox Church, which is facing a forced takeover, also amid government-backed efforts to stamp out the Russian language.

Accusations of airspace violations have only grown of late:

🚨🇱🇻🇺🇦🇷🇺 Air raid alert reported in eastern Latvia amid suspected drone activity



The alert reportedly covers Ludza municipality, which borders Russia.



The suspected origin of the drones remains unconfirmed.



Latvia experienced several drone-related airspace violations earlier… pic.twitter.com/lyBYSStg1E — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 27, 2026

Latvia has also in recent years put immense pressure on the sizeable Orthodox Church, which has also been expected to move away from Russian language and culture.

Both Latvia and Estonia - despite their tiny sizes - have throughout the Ukraine war been outspoken in their repeat denuciations of Moscow. Their official have been some of the most hawkish in Europe.