"Islam Is Sharia": AfD's Weidel Turns On Le Pen Over Muslims

Alice Weidel, co-leader of the Alternative for Germany, has turned on Marine Le Pen, rejecting the French nationalist's claim that Islam, unlike Sharia, is compatible with the French Republic. "Islam is Sharia and Sharia is Islam," Weidel said (translated) in a wide-ranging interview for "Zur Wahrheit gehört," a new weekly video podcast from WELT released Friday.

Le Pen had drawn that line in a television appearance in October, saying what is not compatible with the Republic is Sharia and Islamic fundamentalism. The National Rally leader has spent years scrubbing the party of the reputation it carried under her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, who was convicted several times over racist remarks and for downplaying the Holocaust.

Weidel also went after Le Pen's call this week for a "Europe of nations" to replace a "German Europe," in which Le Pen accused the EU of answering to the demands of a Germany that defends its own interests.

L'Europe des nations doit se substituer à l'Europe allemande. Aujourd'hui, l'Union européenne répond aux exigences de l'Allemagne, qui défend ses intérêts.



Nous devons défendre la souveraineté de la France, mais aussi celle de toutes les nations attachées à leur liberté. pic.twitter.com/bkXepjhC7b — Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) November 24, 2026

Le Pen had "perhaps misunderstood something, or doesn't see how the money flows" (translated), Weidel said, pointing to Germany's place as the biggest payer into the EU budget. Among Europe's "patriotic" parties, she added, "it is not the AfD that is isolated, but increasingly the National Rally, if it carries on like this" (translated). She still wished her well in next year's French presidential race: "Yes, I'm keeping my fingers crossed for Ms. Le Pen" (translated).

The two parties have been at odds since Le Pen broke with the AfD in 2024, after Maximilian Krah, then the AfD's lead candidate for the European Parliament, told an Italian newspaper that not every SS member was automatically a criminal. The feud flared again this week, when AfD MEP Tomasz Froelich went after Le Pen for softening her line on dual citizenship.

"Completely, Entirely, All"

On deportations, Weidel outbid her own co-leader, Tino Chrupalla, who days ago put the number of foreigners who should leave Germany at 2.6 million. "Frankly, the number is much larger," she said (translated). Her list starts with those already under orders to leave the country, a group she put at somewhere between 200,000 and a quarter million, then violent offenders, Islamists and those who "hang around in our social hammock, live an easy life here and don't integrate" (translated).

On top of that come the refugees whose protection she would pull once the reason they fled no longer applies: "completely, entirely, all" (translated) of Germany's 900,000 Syrians, all Afghans, and, once there is a peace deal, its 1.1 million Ukrainians.

Weidel repeated her view that Kyiv has already lost the war. In Chancellor Friedrich Merz's place, she said she would recommend "immediately flying to Russia and sitting down at the table with Putin" (translated), adding: "I would do it." She waved off warnings that a Russian win would send a new wave of refugees west: "There will be no refugee movement. Quite the opposite" (translated). Ukrainians in Germany would go home once there is peace, she argued, "because they are needed there."

Israel And The Firewall

Pressed on a since-deleted post by AfD lawmaker Kay Gottschalk saying no nation has a "right to exist," Weidel called it "botched." Asked whether Israel has a right to exist, she said the AfD's first duty as a German party is "defending Germany's sovereignty," and that anyone who reads its Bundestag motions of the past ten years "will see who stands at Israel's side." The AfD, she said, is "the only and last protective power of Jewish life in Germany" (translated).

Weidel claimed the Central Council of Jews in Germany, which warns against her party, has been politicized by Merz's Christian Democrats: "It is permanently being used as a weapon against the AfD" (translated). Council President Josef Schuster called the charge "absurd" in a statement to Politico, saying the AfD "has been searching for a fig leaf for its resentment-laden politics" and that the Jewish community "will not provide it with that fig leaf."

In the same interview, Weidel predicted the government will move to ban the AfD in 2027, even as the party leads Germany's polls. She called the CDU, which she no longer counts as a center-right party, a party "destroying itself behind the firewall" (translated), the pact among Germany's established parties never to govern with the AfD.

Even so, her hand to the Christian Democrats, she said, remains "outstretched."