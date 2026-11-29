Italy's Most Famous Porn Star, Now 75, Runs For Mayor Of Rome

Ilona Staller, the Hungarian-born porn star who sat in Italy's parliament as Cicciolina, marked her 75th birthday this week by announcing that she wants to run for mayor of Rome.

"I'm aiming to do something important now," Staller told Rai Radio 1's Un Giorno da Pecora on Nov. 26. "I want to become mayor of Rome". Asked by the hosts whether she really meant to stand, she said yes. Who she would run with is "top secret", she said.

L'annuncio di #Cicciolina #IlonaStaller oggi a #ugdp #Radio1: "ho un obiettivo, diventare sindaco di #Roma, con me diventerà una città moderna e vivibile, non posso dire con chi scenderò in campo. @gualtierieurope? Farò sicuramente meglio di lui..." pic.twitter.com/OMv9N2Ffls — Un Giorno da Pecora (@1giornodapecora) November 26, 2026

The first point of her program, she said, is to make Rome "a modern, livable city". Then she went straight to pensions: retirees "are starving on 500 euros" a month, and Italy should raise them to "at least 1,000, 1,200, 1,500 euros a month," as other countries do. One of the hosts pointed out that pensions are not up to the city.

Asked whether she thinks she can win, Staller said "one tries" (translated), adding that as a Sagittarius she has her bow pointed at the sky. On incumbent Mayor Roberto Gualtieri, who is running again, she was blunter: "I'll be better".

Her political model is the late Radical Party leader Marco Pannella, "his ideology, his ideas". It was on Pannella's Radical ticket that Staller won a seat in the Chamber of Deputies in 1987, with about 20,000 votes, serving one term until 1992.

While in office, before the first Gulf War, she offered to have sex with Saddam Hussein in exchange for peace in the region, and she renewed the offer in October 2002 as Iraq resisted weapons inspections. She has since made a similar offer to Vladimir Putin if he ended the war in Ukraine, according to Daily News Hungary.

Staller ran for local office in Monza in 2002 and was a candidate on the Republicans and Liberals list in Rome's 2013 municipal election, losing both times. Her five years in parliament also left her with a pension: she said in 2020 that she had appealed a law that cut it from 3,100 euros to 1,000.

Rome is expected to elect its next mayor in 2027. Staller hasn't picked a slogan yet: asked whether it would be "Vote Cicciolina," she said no, and that she still has to decide.