"None Of This Is True": Loomer's Qatar Hit On Trump Aide Unravels

Earlier this week, the self-proclaimed "feisty jewess" Laura Loomer came after Trump's "social media guru" Alex Bruesewitz after the NYT reported on a lawsuit which alleged he took money from Qatar.

It appears that the @washingtonpost hit piece on me this week was just a big attempt to distract from other stories. This story just came out in the @nytimes. In a lawsuit filed on Monday, Alex Bruesewitz's @alexbruesewitz former business partner of 9 years accused him of being paid approximately $500,000 by "individuals associated with Qatar" for what he described as "an undisclosed business or consulting arrangement." The suit claims that any payments to Alex Bruesewitz could have possibly violated federal law. Very interesting. I wonder how this will play out. https://t.co/DRYtdXGJ2p — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 10, 2026

Hopping on the dogpile was dual citizen Eitan Fischberger who said Bruesewitz has been "waging a holy jihad against pro-Israel commentators critical of Qatar, including Mark Levin, Josh Hammer, Eyal Yakoby, and yours truly." Notably, the NYT author who originated the report also published a piece earlier this year which framed "podcasters" discussing Israel's attack on the U.S.S. Liberty as antisemites obsessed with "a ship attacked 58 years ago".

Upon digging into the lawsuit, one finds that the claim Bruesewitz received $500,000 from "individuals associated with Qatar" (whatever that means) originates from the plaintiff, Derek Utley, a former business partner of Bruesewitz, who says he heard it from another guy. The only problem is the other guy, Alex deGrasse, says it didn't happen...

"None of this is true; it's defamatory," deGrasse tweeted on Monday. "I called @LauraLoomer to tell her this." DeGrasse then additionally signed an affidavit that the conversation between him and Utley was fabricated.

So the sole source, deGrasse, for the alleged Qatari funds has stated both publicly and in a sworn affidavit that no such thing occurred. Bolstering this, Loomer then oddly attested to deGrasse's integrity, replying to him saying: "I think you are a great person and I've always said that about you. "

And I never said anything about you, @Degrasse81! I think you are a great person and I've always said that about you.



Interesting timing with this story though. Given the very coordinated effort this week that was carried out by some to smear me with lies. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 10, 2026

While it's almost not worth stating the irony of figures like Loomer accusing others of being foreign agents... It's doubly ironic given her weird pivot on Ukraine earlier this year.

Loomer was one of the loudest voices against sending U.S. taxes to Ukraine. She used to attack the Ukrainian military for being full of Nazis. She called Zelensky a "dictator" and Lindsey Graham a gay warmonger. Then, in July of this year, Loomer took a trip to Ukraine to interview not just Zelensky but the founder of the Azov Battalion.

Remarkably, she toured the drone producer (which she tags on X and shouts out by name) that Lindsey Graham toured days before his death. In the below video, Loomer states, with the enthusiasm of an ad read, "In honor of Lindsey's commitment to stand with the Ukrainian people... they're going to deploy the drone to the front lines so that it can be used to kill Russians."

🚨 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO 🚨



2 days before he died, Senator Lindsey Graham spent his 71st birthday visiting the @SkyfallUA Drone Facility in Ukraine. He took a photo with the P1-SUN drone interceptor, and it was the last photo he took before he died.



I was able to visit this same... pic.twitter.com/AjYEhGwW1v — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 28, 2026

I mean cmon...