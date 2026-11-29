Norway Pauses Data Center Grid Reservations As Requests Top Peak Demand

Authored by Rystad Energy via OilPrice.com,

Statnett froze new data center grid reservations on Nov. 9, and the freeze is expected to lift by Aug. 1, 2027 at the latest, once new technical requirements are approved.

Only 0.8 GW of data center load is connected today, against national peak demand of about 25 GW and requests that run far higher.

The draft projects that rising demand could cut Norway's net power exports by 71% by 2030, and a dry year could tip the country into net imports.

Norway's transmission system operator Statnett paused new grid reservations for data centers on November 9, the same day the government announced a licensing scheme that will keep out new crypto mining. The grid reservation halt will last until at least August 2027, when a new system is set to come into effect. Both moves come as data center demand threatens Norway's long-standing power surplus.

A queue larger than the country's peak demand

Data centers have asked for about 34 gigawatts (GW) of grid capacity in Norway, well above national peak demand of about 25 GW. Only 0.8 GW is connected today. Another 4.2 GW holds reserved capacity, 10.8 GW is in the queue, and 18 GW is still at the inquiry stage.

Statnett has stopped granting new reservations and approving facility functionality under the Regulation on System Responsibility (fos) § 14 rule while it sets functional requirements for data centers. These will cover when facilities must stay connected during disturbances, how quickly their load may change and how to limit grid fluctuations. Projects with reserved capacity keep their place but still need approval before connecting, and existing connections are not affected.

About half of the queue has asked for power by the end of 2028. With no new reservations until August 2027 at the earliest, and grid build-out still to follow, those dates look out of reach for established operators and newcomers alike.

Norway is building faster than most of Europe

Norway is not alone. Grid operators across Europe are replacing first-come, first-served queues with rules that favor projects able to show progress. Great Britain, Germany and Denmark have all tightened their connection rules since 2025.

Satellite images show how far projects due in 2027-28 have to go. In the UK, almost two-thirds of the 2027-28 capacity has no building under way. In the Nordics, it is just over a third. In Norway, about half of the 1.5 GW due in 2027-28 shows new construction, but a single project accounts for most of it.

Crypto is on its way out

Norway has six operating crypto data centers with about 0.2 GW combined. Under the licensing scheme, new crypto sites will not be permitted, and existing ones cannot get more grid capacity and could face restrictions once transitional arrangements expire. Some operators are already converting to AI. Data center power use in the NO3 price area fell from late 2025 as one large site stopped mining ahead of its conversion, and is now rising again.

Pressure on prices

Hydro supplies about 90% of Norway's power, and decades of surplus have kept its electricity prices below those in most of Europe. That advantage is set to erode. Under normal hydrology, rising demand from data centers and other consumers could cut Norway's net exports by 71%, from 14.3 terawatt-hours in 2027 to 4.1 TWh in 2030. In a dry year, Norway could become a net importer and winter prices could reach about €290 per megawatt-hour.

The government wants the data center industry to help build gas power with carbon capture and storage (CCS) and offshore wind, but both have long lead times. Until new supply arrives, the pause gives Statnett more control over incoming demand and helps limit price risk for households and industry.