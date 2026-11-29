Trading Or Trade Policy?

Submitted by Peter Tchir of Academy Securities

I really, really wanted to focus on Trade Policy this weekend. I figured it would be the end of a “boring” holiday week of trading, and a good time to put out more of a “thought” piece than an “action item” report. The timing seemed good with the administration announcing their “planned” tariffs under Section 301 (presumably more likely to stand up to scrutiny than the ones originally launched under IEEPA). But “planned” is the operative word, as they require public consultations/hearings and January 2027 seems the earliest they could be implemented. Since markets have learned that nothing is “certain” on tariff policy, even up to 24 hours ahead of implementation, we probably have time to address trade policy and tariffs more thoroughly in the coming days and weeks. Yes, China responded with some vague retaliation threat, Japan called the proposal “regrettable,” and no other country seems “pleased,” but we are all used to this sort of theater by now.

I had the opportunity to engage with a lot of very interesting people in the energy business up in Calgary and Banff this past week, which helped provide some additional insights.

There is some reason to believe (at least in my naïve mind) that one thing the new Congress might do is push some legislation forward on trade and tariffs that can bypass the President’s veto ability.

All good reasons to focus on trade policy, but, alas, markets were not “calm” by any stretch of the imagination, so let’s focus on markets.

Twix Degrees of Computation

Okay, this is a bastardization of Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon, but we must start somewhere. As an aside, his military roles include Taking Chance, A Few Good Men, and, though a bit of a stretch, Animal House (which was apparently his debut film).

At this moment in time, it seems like virtually every market is no more than two degrees of separation from the compute build story.

Markets finally seem to be linking almost everything to compute spend:

If compute spend is going to continue at the current expected pace:

Treasury yields will inch higher as the compute spend will compete with Treasuries for space in bond portfolios and because the economy will grow.

as the compute spend will compete with Treasuries for space in bond portfolios and because the economy will grow. Commodity prices will rise as the demand for anything needed to build compute will remain high (copper is just one example of this). This also puts pressure on Treasury yields.

as the demand for anything needed to build compute will remain high (copper is just one example of this). This also puts pressure on Treasury yields. The entire stock market will do well (maybe a couple of sectors struggle), as growth will remain robust and the stocks that benefit the most contribute significantly to the indices, and to the “wealth effect.”

The problem we’ve seen of late is that when the pace of compute build is questioned, the opposite happens. There have been some days that breadth has been good even when the “compute build” sectors are getting hit, as rotations went into effect, which is why we used two (rather than one) degrees of separation.

A month or two ago, it seemed that you could look at markets individually. Actions in one market had impacts on other markets, but it didn’t seem as cut and dried or linked to such a narrow focus as it does now. Quite simply, while compute build has always been a driver, even a big driver, currently the overall importance to sentiment on stocks, bonds, commodities, and economic growth has never been higher.

I don’t think it was as easy to narrow it down to just the compute build as it is now.

Compute Build

We have been discussing this subject off and on all year, and it has been featured every week of late. It came up in last weekend’s 3 Strong Men Walk Into a Bar and 1 Weak Market, where we concluded with “we nibbled on Friday” and “hopefully…the worst is behind us.” That relatively weak “endorsement” is the most bullish we have been on the compute spend in some time. We argued that the “Liquidity Event” surrounding the need to “make room” for the ANT IPO, along with market structure, played a large role in weakness that Thursday and Friday.

Of course, by Tuesday, sitting near the highs after it was announced that Jensen would be returning to his role, we once again introduced a note of caution in Give Process a Chance. Markets sold off, but finished the week around the highs after staging an impressive rally into Wednesday’s close and posting a strong holiday-shortened session on Friday. If this was a “normal” week, I’d be inclined to become fairly bullish, given the price action.

One person who is very strong on the technical front (and I have “warned” that technicals are more important now, when investors are struggling, than in normal times) pointed out that Wednesday was a Bullish Hammer Reversal (whatever that is) and it bodes well for strong returns over the next week. Seems as plausible as anything in this market (by the way, it brought back some memories from the GFC when someone said that we had a “lovers’ double suicide” pattern (which was really obscure, but cool sounding)).

At this point, everything in the Compute Build narrative (and through very few degrees of separation) is impacting all markets.

Is the Compute Build-Out as profitable as we thought?

While the market has “danced” around this question from time to time, it never really became the focal point. It was a “background” issue. Something easily dismissed. You could sense it lurking in the background, but it wasn’t really mentioned in good company. Now, it is front and center.

The cost to build the compute . Chip prices, access to the materials, components, the construction crews, the electricity, etc. all continue to remain elevated. While we have seen the providers of many of the things required to build compute get hit on their equity valuations, I’m not seeing widespread “price cuts” being discussed anywhere. The financial cost to build the compute . While lower Treasury yields are helping a bit, wider credit spreads (in some cases, significantly wider) are making the cost of financing the build with debt more costly. With banks likely contemplating their exposure, and the private credit market certainly considering their exposure, don’t expect much relief on the cost of debt any time soon . Credit did not respond as well as equities on Wednesday and Friday (adding to my concern that it was a limited liquidity, holiday type of trading pattern, rather than a real turning point). For those companies looking to issue equity, prices are off their highs, which will make it more costly to finance via equity issuance.

. Chip prices, access to the materials, components, the construction crews, the electricity, etc. all continue to remain elevated. While we have seen the providers of many of the things required to build compute get hit on their equity valuations, I’m not seeing widespread “price cuts” being discussed anywhere. How much can you sell the compute for? Without a doubt demand for compute is increasing (even if you wanted to avoid AI, it is almost impossible, as it is ubiquitous in search, working on a spreadsheet, or trying to connect with customer service). (I really had to laugh as most AI implementations on customer service seem to end up with people screaming agent or representative into their phone). And yes, companies continue to adopt it, but increasingly, it is common to see or read stories questioning the efficiency of the adoption (let alone the impact on morale, or what it might mean to the company a couple of years down the line, if they didn’t develop a “bench” that might be more necessary than they currently believe). One observation I’ve seen a lot of lately is along the lines of this: a LOT of AI slop, versus a little junior analyst slop, is still slop. For now, let’s assume demand is robust and isn’t part of the problem. But how much can you sell the compute for? I am somewhat hesitant to post this chart . I cannot say I fully understand the chart, nor have any sense of how realistic it is. Normally, that would lead me to ignore it and find a “better” metric . But this whole genre is so new, what else would I understand better or trust more? So, for lack of options, we will run with this, which, according to the description on Bloomberg, is “ designed to measure the effective expenditure level of the actively traded broad LLM market, measuring price per million tokens .” For now, I am going to use this as a rough proxy of how much compute can be sold for.







The index has only been in existence for about a year. Even with some degree of hesitancy to accept the numbers as highly accurate, the trend seems consistent with other sources of information. If your cost is negligible, you might be selling so many more millions of tokens that the decline in price per token is immaterial, but we just argued that costs may well be rising, so this decline in price per token seems important to pay attention to .

Which brings us to Chinese Compute . Or as we say here Cheap Chinese Compute . Hardly a day goes by now without some headline claiming to have found more chips or compute capacity delivered to China (inadvertently, accidentally, or against the rules). We’ve been arguing that China’s lack of protection for individuals (bad for the people, but good for building compute), the abundance of electricity, a relatively modern grid (in terms of sections of the grid accessed by compute), and a rapidly growing chip industry (still inferior, but catching up) are advantages for China. Also, let’s not for a moment forget DISTILLING models . You can save a lot of time, energy, and cost by simply training your model off of other models. Presumably illegal, but probably difficult to track, especially if there really isn’t a “policing” agency capable of doing anything . Catching perpetrators and PUNISHING perpetrators are key to stopping (or deterring) this activity, and I see little evidence that we have anything like this in place. Recently (within a month or so), we estimated (based on input from Academy’s Geopolitical Intelligence Group) that China’s cost of compute was between 5% and 10% of the cost of U.S. compute. Sure, some of that is because of Open vs Closed architecture, but a lot is because of the list of things in the paragraph above. Maybe that is why, according to this chart, token prices dropped 40% in a little over a month? Was that drop intended to close the gap with Chinese compute? That would be encouraging, but I am worried that if we are in a “price war” with China on compute, where their government will take any and all steps to ensure they maximize every advantage they have, I don’t see how this ends that well . We view Cheap Chinese Compute as BOTH a valuation threat AND a National Security Threat . We are in the process of working on a piece to define why we see it as a National Security Threat (we have received some pushback on that view). Until recently, we seemed to be one of the few voices arguing that we needed to be concerned about Cheap Chinese Compute. The “good news” is that we don’t feel as alone in the wilderness on that view and that maybe people will take action; the “bad news” is our fears are at least partially justified, leaving more risk in this market that might not yet be fully priced in.

. Or as we say here . Hardly a day goes by now without some headline claiming to have found more chips or compute capacity delivered to China (inadvertently, accidentally, or against the rules). We’ve been arguing that China’s lack of protection for individuals (bad for the people, but good for building compute), the abundance of electricity, a relatively modern grid (in terms of sections of the grid accessed by compute), and a rapidly growing chip industry (still inferior, but catching up) are advantages for China. Also, . You can save a lot of time, energy, and cost by simply training your model off of other models. Presumably illegal, but probably difficult to track, especially if there really . Catching perpetrators and PUNISHING perpetrators are key to stopping (or deterring) this activity, and I see little evidence that we have anything like this in place. The ability to build the compute. Largely a “secondary” issue, but Braggawatts, which we mentioned months ago, has moved from a tertiary issue to a secondary issue. Basically, just more critical analysis as to whether there are enough resources available to complete the projects on time (and on budget). This is “ability” versus “cost,” which is a distinction, and not on the front burner, but something else to keep an eye on.

While I think there is a lot of risk (and still opportunities), if I had chosen to cover this subject in one line (and yeah, I can hear you groan “then why didn’t you?”), I would have just written Cheap Chinese Compute.

Every issue, from a valuation standpoint, a profitability standpoint, and, we believe, a National Security standpoint, ties back to Cheap Chinese Compute. Maybe we have “too much” connectivity to National Security, and maybe they are too concerned, but my suspicion is we have just scratched the surface of this risk and the more digging the markets do, the more uncomfortable we will be regarding our own compute build economics and stock market growth.

Bottom Line

If you missed this month’s Around the World (quite possible with travel and market volatility), it is worth a read (as always). It covers Iran, Ethiopia and Eritrea (a bit off my radar screen, but it probably shouldn’t be), Russia/Ukraine, Chinese Military Exercises and the APEC Summit, and Cyber Risks for U.S. Critical Infrastructure. With all of the recent outages, the last section should stand out as a “must read.”

On rates last week we had a simple message: Bet against next year’s Fed rate hikes and start positioning for cuts. I like 10s to test 4.8%. We hit 4.8% on 10s, which was a good time to get back to neutral, but we think we can now go lower from 4.93%. But our highest conviction view in rates is that we will get cuts not hikes in 2027.

Credit behaved “orderly,” but for once that is NOT a good thing. If credit starts to behave disorderly (my first clue to that will be how ETFs and CDX indices trade vs NAV) then things can get ugly for equities. Having said that, because credit didn’t go “all in” on the equity rallies Wednesday afternoon and Friday, I’d be careful on equities.

The potential for economic weakness on any spending slowdown is real. While that would always translate from the “compute build equity names/sectors,” there are fewer degrees of separation now than there have been.

Let’s make it through month-end, and then brace ourselves for a December to Remember (did I just steal a line from a car commercial?). We are going into year-end with more narratives than normal, and an already tricky backdrop; depth of liquidity in any market seems low (adding to the trickiness), and we are about to see one of the bigger shifts in Congress occur during the first week of January (which I find difficult to believe will make anything less tricky).