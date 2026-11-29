Turley: UK's Knife Licensing Proves The Nanny State Is Never Satisfied

Authored by Jonathan Turley via JonathanTurley.org,

One of the common rebuttals from gun advocates is that if you want to ban guns because they kill people, why not ban knives? This was intended as a type of reductio ad absurdum ("reduction to absurdity") argument. Apparently, the argument was taken more as a challenge than a mockery by the British. According to The Independent, the United Kingdom will now ban knife sales without a license and approval. The law treats anyone buying certain knives as a potential Sweeney Todd seeking to unsheathe his "faithful friends."

The UK has shown how regulation of speech and other areas creates an insatiable appetite for more regulations and more controls. Once the government is allowed to regulate to protect citizens from their own "toxic thoughts" or toxic behaviors, a Nanny State can quickly become more authoritarian in controls and licenses for everyday activities.

Of course, businesses selling knives or bladed articles will also have to pay a license fee.

Policing and Crime Minister Sarah Jones captured how these regulations naturally lead to calls for more regulations: "We've already strengthened the law around online knife sales, but we need to go further. If you make money selling knives, you should be responsible for making sure they are sold safely and lawfully."

The goal is so broad that it is guaranteed never to be achieved without continued and expanded government powers or enforcement: "No family should have to suffer the devastating consequences of a dangerous weapon falling into the wrong hands."

Some have charged that it covers butter knives, but, in a self-congratulatory moment of its own restraint, the government suggests that it might exclude "certain rounded-tipped cutlery knives."

Objections to such regulations are not to belittle the devastating impact of knife crimes. However, it is hard to see how regulating sellers of knives will make an appreciable dent in the use of knives for crime. Knives have obvious uses beyond eating, including cutting materials, hunting, collection, and, yes, self-defense. That last rationale may be rejected in the UK as illegitimate, since the government is there to protect you.

Notably, according to studies, sharp-edged weapons are the most common method used for killings in the UK at 46%. Advocates of the gun bans could point out that guns are only the fifth most common method after kicking and strangulation.

However, the studies also show that "Kitchen knives are used in 42% of cases, while hunting knives, zombie knives and others together makes up 21% with the remainder (37%) being other types of knives or sharp instruments or unknown."

Virtually everyone has access to kitchen knives.

In response, knife control advocates have called for banning certain types of kitchen knives and requiring rounded ends to reduce their stabbing ability. Of course, we could eliminate the need for knives altogether by mandating only soup and porridge as approved forms of nourishment.

Like many regulations, these proposals have insular appeal but collectively amount to a regulated society where every aspect of human existence is subject to government control and enforcement.

After layers of speech and conduct regulations, the UK is raising a generation of citizens who accept the realities of living in a Nanny State where the government decides what you can say and do within an increasingly tight circle of regulations and criminalizations.

In the end, the UK may have to deal with the lingering danger of boards with nails in them: