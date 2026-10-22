“Gotten Too Old Not To Be Greedy”: Virginia State Sen. Arrested, Accused Of Masterminding $4.5 Million Criminal Drug Enterprise

Virginia's Democratic Senate President Pro Tempore L. Louise Lucas, 82, has been indicted by a federal grand jury and taken into federal custody on charges of racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute marijuana, money laundering, honest-services fraud/bribery, and maintaining a drug-involved premises. Six co-defendants, including her daughters and grandson, were also charged. FBI Director Kash Patel put the alleged scheme at roughly $4.5 million.

The 45-page indictment unsealed Thursday in the Eastern District of Virginia alleges that Lucas led a multi-year "Lucas Enterprise" that, since at least 2019, acquired and distributed at least 100 kilograms of illegal marijuana, laundered the proceeds through various business entities, and used her official power to protect the operation while shaping cannabis legislation for personal gain. Lucas self-surrendered Thursday morning and faces an initial appearance before a federal magistrate judge. All defendants are reported to be in custody.

Who She Is and How the Probe Unfolded

Lucas has represented Portsmouth since 1991 and has served as Senate President Pro Tempore and Chair of the Finance and Appropriations Committee - the most powerful budget post in the chamber. She is a longtime, outspoken advocate for marijuana legalization who sponsored key bills and co-owns The Cannabis Outlet, a Portsmouth shop that sells hemp and cannabis products. She is a close ally of Governor Abigail Spanberger and played a central role in Democrats' 2026 redistricting effort that sought to add Democratic-leaning congressional seats before it was blocked by the Virginia Supreme Court.

The case became public on May 6, 2026, when the FBI executed court-authorized search warrants at Lucas's Portsmouth district office (which also houses her disabilities-services business, Lucas Lodge LLC) and at The Cannabis Outlet next door. Agents recovered marijuana and firearms from both locations. At the time, Lucas publicly described the raids as political intimidation. Federal sources told Fox News the searches were part of a major corruption probe. The underlying investigation itself predates the current administration and was opened under President Biden. Wiretaps were active for months; at least one Democratic congressman and a local reporter later received notices that their communications with Lucas had been intercepted.

Via Wavy.com:

The response was described as “court-authorized law enforcement activity,” according to FBI Public Affairs Specialist Cassandra Temple. She could not offer additional information. A spokesperson for the FBI later elaborated in the following statement to WAVY: “The FBI is executing a court-authorized federal search warrant in Portsmouth, VA. There is no threat to public safety. This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information is publicly available at this time.”

The Allegations

Prosecutors say Lucas directed the purchase and sale of large quantities of illegal marijuana under the cover of her licensed medical-cannabis business and used her legislative position to "insulate the enterprise from criminal scrutiny and influenc[e] legislation to financially benefit themselves."

A central allegation involves an August 2022 payment of $750,000 by Lucas for a 100% stake in a shell holding company created so a co-conspirator could obtain a Virginia recreational marijuana license. She allegedly failed to disclose this interest on required Statements of Economic Interests. She is also accused of receiving a bribery payment from the co-conspirator and of meeting with him at her Capitol office to discuss partial repayment while lobbying other legislators on the license.

Via wavy.com

Intercepted calls are explicit. In February 2026 Lucas told an unindicted co-conspirator this was their "last chance at generational wealth" and added, "I've gotten too old to not be greedy." In another call she reportedly said she needed the recreational market to open because "when I did it, it was obviously illegal." She had earlier told a co-conspirator she wanted a recreational license specifically "to create generational wealth for her and her family" and that "this is my last chance."

The Cannabis Outlet itself received violation notices from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services in 2023 and 2024 for selling non-compliant products.

Co-defendants include daughters Lisa Lucas-Burke and Theresa Lucas-Lamb, grandson Ryan Eichelberger, former business partner Carlton Upton Jr., Prince Albert William Hudson III, and Tameka Johnson.

Statements and Timing

Attorney General Todd Blanche said the charges "reveal the behavior of a public servant who will put her own financial interests before the people she was elected to serve." Patel stated that Lucas "allegedly abused her position of public trust as a 30-year Virginia State Senator to put her own financial interests ahead of the people she represents - orchestrating a five-year scheme worth an estimated $4.5 million."

In a statement, Lucas said: "Today, the FBI, the Department of Justice, and the full weight of the federal government have been wielded against an 82-year-old great-grandmother. I grew up under Jim Crow. I've seen what happens when people in power try to silence those who stand up to them. I spent my life fighting back, and I'm not stopping now."

Virginia recently cleared the path for regulated recreational retail sales beginning July 1, 2027. Lucas is not up for reelection until 2027. The charging decision comes roughly two weeks before midterm elections - an unusual window for overt action against a sitting political figure, though the investigation itself is not new.